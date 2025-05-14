UK Government accused of repeatedly flouting Ministerial Code with media leaks

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government has been accused of flouting parliamentary convention by announcing policy to the media, before a statement is made to MPs.

In an urgent question, SNP MP Kirsty Blackman said “there is little point in having a ministerial code” if it continues to be ignored by the Government.

It comes after the Speaker of the House of Commons berated trade minister Douglas Alexander last week for suggesting a statement on the UK-US trade deal should be delayed.

On Thursday, Sir Lindsay Hoyle made accusations that MPs had been told to “go home as there would be no statement”, despite one being scheduled.

Speaking in the Commons, Ms Blackman, Aberdeen North MP, said: “Over recent times, we have seen an increasing trend of Government failing to make statements to the House first, despite there being no barrier to them doing so.

“Thursday last week was a mess, with the Minister of State for business and trade trying to withdraw the statement on the UK-US trade agreement, despite members waiting in here for seven hours for the statement to materialise.”

“Pattern”

She added: “This is a consistent pattern of behaviour by the UK Government, I am concerned that there is little point in having a ministerial code if the Government can ignore one of the key principles with no sanction and apparently no consequences.

“The Government are nearly a year into their term, and so disorganisation or a lack of familiarity with the rules can surely no longer be cited as reasons for consistent breaches of the code.

“I believe the UK Government should adhere to the principles set out in the Ministerial Code, and that the Leader of the House must urgently set out how she intends to improve the situation and ensure that adherence happens.”

Commons Leader Lucy Powell replied: “There are judgements to be made and there is a balance to be struck at times, and I do do this with the best interests of the House in mind.

“There have been many times, she hasn’t mentioned those, in this parliamentary session where statements have been made to this House long before the media or anybody else was aware of them.

“For example, on prison capacity, the increase of defence spending to 2.5%, the response to the parliamentary Ombudsman’s report into the women’s state pension age and many others.”

“Breach”

Referring to the statement on the UK-US trade deal, she said: “On this occasion and on other occasions, those international events don’t take account of UK parliamentary sitting hours and our sort of timing.

“The trade minister made an oral statement to the House as soon as he was able to do so, and I was trying to get the balance right there between that statement being made when the maximum number of members were here, versus a statement then not being made for several days.”

Ms Blackman could be heard saying “you sent them home”.

Speaking from the Conservative frontbench, shadow Commons leader Jesse Norman said: “These decisions are made in breach of the Nolan Principles of openness and the requirement for accountability.

“And of course, they’re made in breach of Labour’s own manifesto to restore confidence in Government and ensure ministers adhere to the highest standards.”

In her reply, Ms Powell said she would be taking “no lectures” from the Tories on these matters.

The Ministerial Code sets out the standards of conduct expected of ministers and provides guidance on how they should act and arrange their affairs in order to uphold them.

