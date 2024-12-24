UK Government aims to ‘restore clarity’ with consultation on petrol car phase-out

A consultation has been launched into the phase-out of petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

Automotive and charging experts will be invited to share their views, as the UK Government claim the consultation will “restore clarity” for vehicle manufacturers and the charging industry.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander launched the consultation to ask for views from industry on how to deliver Labour’s manifesto commitment to restore the 2030 phase-out date for new purely petrol and diesel cars.

The 2030 date had been extended to 2035 by the previous government.

Currently, more than two-thirds of car manufacturers in the UK, including Nissan and Stellantis, have already committed to transitioning fully to electric cars by 2030.

Mandate

The consultation proposes updates to the Zero Emission Vehicle (Zev) Mandate, which sets out the percentage of new zero emission cars and vans manufacturers will be required to sell each year up to 2030.

The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank said the UK will meet its electric vehicle targets because the Zev mandate takes into account credits earned from selling lower-emission hybrid petrol and diesel vehicles, as well as sales of fully electric vehicles.

This means the Zev mandate target of 22% for each manufacturer is set to be achieved as an average across the industry, the ECIU said.

Ms Alexander said: “Employing 152,000 people and adding £19 billion to our economy, the UK’s automotive industry is a huge asset to our nation — and the transition to electric is an unprecedented opportunity to attract investment, harness British innovation, and deliver growth for generations to come.

“Yet over the last few years, our automotive industry has been stifled by a lack of certainty and direction. This Government will change that.

“Drivers are already embracing EVs faster than ever, with one in four new cars sold in November electric.

“Today’s measures will help us capitalise on the clean energy transition to support thousands of jobs, make the UK a clean energy superpower, and rebuild Britain.”

‘Push’

The consultation will also be part of a “wider push” to make charging electric vehicles easier with another 100,000 chargers planned by local authorities across England.

The Government has committed to changing planning legislation to provide additional flexibility in England through permitted development rights when installing off-street electric vehicle chargepoints, as well as allowing chargepoint installers to use street works permits instead of licences to make it easier and quicker to install chargers.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said accelerating the transition to electric vehicles will “drive forward our clean energy superpower mission and brings huge economic opportunities”.

“It will help drivers access cars that are cheaper to run, cut air pollution in our cities and towns, back British manufacturers and provide highly skilled jobs in emerging industries,” he said.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of automotive industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said: “The automotive industry welcomes Government’s review of both the end of sale date for cars powered solely by petrol or diesel, and possible changes to the flexibilities around the Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate.

“These are both critical issues for an industry that is facing significant challenges globally as it tries to decarbonise ahead of natural market demand.

“Aside from the billions invested in new technologies and products, it has cost manufacturers in excess of £4 billion in discounting in the UK this year alone.

“This is unsustainable and, with the 2025 market looking under even greater pressure, it is imperative we get an urgent resolution, with a clear intent to adapt the regulation to support delivery, backed by bold incentives to stimulate demand.”

‘Firm route’

AA president Edmund King said: “The AA supported the original zero emission new cars sales deadline of 2030 as ‘challenging but ambitious’ and the results of this consultation should define the firm route to zero emissions.

“Understandably drivers have been hesitant about the transition but more clarity on hybrids, vans and planning support for accelerated charging infrastructure should give them more certainty.”

Dan Caesar, chief executive of Electric Vehicles UK, which represents the sector, said: “We welcome confirmation of the consultation after several consecutive months of clear, growing demand for used and new battery EVs in the UK.

“The Zev mandate is working and we believe that clarity around the direction of travel will see the UK cement its position as one of the most attractive battery EV markets on the global stage.”

The consultation will be open for eight weeks and will seek views on which cars can be sold alongside Zevs from 2030, such as full hybrids and plug-in hybrids, as well as the approach for vans and small volume manufacturers.

