UK Government branded ‘cruel and callous’

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

The UK Government has been branded “cruel and callous” for the manner in which it announced police and crime commissioners being scrapped.

The abolition of police and crime commissioners in England and Wales was announced last month by the UK Government, following the elected officials being introduced in 2012.

Police and crime commissioners’ responsibilities include setting budgets for their police forces and appointing the most senior officer – the chief constable – for their area.

It’s expected that council leaders will take up the responsibilities once the commissioners and their offices are abolished.

The Government plans to end the role in 2028 when the next elections are set to be held to save £100m to help boost funding for neighbourhood policing.

Labour’s Andy Dunbobbin has held the role of North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner since 2021.

At a North Wales Police and Crime Panel on Monday (15 December), the meeting’s chairwoman called the UK Government “cruel and callous” and questioned the manner in which the announcement was made.

Speaking at Conwy County Council’s Coed Pella HQ, chair Pat Astbury said: “It was a very cruel and callous way that the government announced (the decision).”

Ms Astbury indicated the crime commissioner was given just half an hour’s notice before the announcement was made public. “I think you, Andy (Mr Dunbobbin), had half an hour, didn’t you?

“And it came as a surprise. It was not how I would expect a government to behave, but there we are.” She said she would be writing to the government as a panel member to say how she feels.

Mr Dunbobbin said: “It was a bit of a shock, to say the least, to have the announcement made by the policing minister.”

But he paid tribute to his team, who would all be affected, and said the response had been a testament to their professionalism.

He added: “There is a job to do. I am dedicated in serving the public in North Wales, just as I have been since 2021.

“I will not be wavering from my responsibilities and look forward to working with the panel.”

Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman also called the decision “a shock” and said it had been “challenging” for the commissioner’s team.