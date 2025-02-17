UK Government commits £15m to Welsh projects

The UK Government has confirmed £15 million of funding for two culture projects in Wales.

£10 million has been allocated to Venue Cymru in Conwy, which will be spent on refurbishing the building, along with the controversial plans to close Llandudno Library and move it to Venue Cymru, along with the Tourist Information Centre.

The Newport Transporter Bridge will receive £5 million to pay for repair and maintenance works to the historic visitor attraction.

Levelling up

Both projects were originally announced but unfunded as part of the Levelling Up culture and capital funding announced by the previous Conservative government in its Spring Budget in 2024.

Last month a row broke out following concerns that funding for Venue Cymru had been pulled.

This followed the announcement at the Autumn Budget that the government was minded to withdraw funding for some of the projects announced by the previous Conservative administration due “the financial inheritance” this government was left with, and the unfunded nature of the projects.

Since then, a consultation was carried out with the various projects set to receive backing to understand the financial, strategic and community impacts of withdrawing support.

Following the consultation, 10 projects across the UK were prioritised to receive government money.

Growth

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said: “Through investing in these critical cultural projects we can empower both local leaders and people to really tap into their potential and celebrate everything their home town has to offer. This means more tourism, more growth and more money in people’s pockets.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens added: “Venue Cymru and the Newport Transporter Bridge are iconic landmarks in their local communities, and I am delighted that this UK Government funding will be used to boost Wales’ already world-leading tourism and culture sectors.

“Our investment in these two fantastic projects is an example of how our Plan for Change will lead to a decade of national renewal for people the length and breadth of Wales. This is a UK Government that is delivering regeneration and economic growth for every community.”

