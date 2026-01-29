UK Government committed to welfare reforms, No 10 says, amid reports of veto

The UK Government remains committed to reforming the welfare system, Downing Street has said, amid reports Sir Keir Starmer has intervened to stop fresh attempts to reduce the benefits bill.

The Department for Work and Pensions has been trying to get new welfare reform legislation into the next King’s Speech, but has so far been unsuccessful, the Times reported.

The newspaper described the situation as a veto on welfare reforms led by the Prime Minister for fear of confrontation with Labour backbenchers.

A major Commons rebellion in July last year forced the Government to U-turn on plans which would have changed the eligibility criteria for the personal independence payment (Pip), a benefit aimed at helping working age people with disabilities to deal with extra living costs.

However, No 10 indicated the Government was still intent on welfare reform.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Final decisions on the contents of the King’s Speech haven’t been taken yet, but we are getting on with fixing the broken welfare system we inherited in order to get Britain working.

“That includes reforms to Motability and universal credit, and launching the youth guarantee.

“We’ve also commissioned Alan Milburn to look at how we can tackle the number of young people out of work to address the root causes that hold people back, and launched the Timms review co-produced with disabled people and their representative organisations to make sure Pip is fit and fair for the future, and we’ll set out any further legislative plans in due course.”

Last year’s backbench rebellion was spearheaded by Labour MPs concerned that changes to Pip could have a negative impact on disabled people claiming the benefit, including by forcing those unable to work to find a job.

Work and pensions minister Sir Stephen Timms launched a review into Pip after the U-turn, which is expected to report back in the autumn.

Alan Milburn, the Blair-era former health secretary, is leading a review into how to tackle the rising number of young people who are not in jobs, training or education.

The King’s Speech, which is pencilled in for the coming spring, will be the point the Government sets out its legislative agenda for the next session of Parliament.

Though the Government may not initially include welfare reform plans in the speech, it could still bring forward the proposals later in the parliamentary session if it wishes to do so.