UK Government confirms it doesn’t know how much Welsh rail electrification would cost

New information obtained by the Welsh Liberal Democrats has revealed that neither the Wales Office nor the UK Government Department for Transport knows how much electrifying the North and South Wales mainlines would cost.

The UK Government confirmed via a Freedom of Information response to Welsh Liberal Democrat MP David Chadwick that it holds no data on the estimated costs of the electrification of the North Wales Mainline, while the most recent estimate it has for the South Wales Mainline is from 2017, prior to the project being cancelled.

‘Levelling up’

The previous Conservative Government at Westminster announced its support for rail electrification in Wales, especially as part of its “levelling up” agenda. However, no actual figures or cost assessments appear to have been commissioned or retained—suggesting, Mr Chadwick observed, “these promises were never seriously pursued”.

In 2017, plans to electrify the South Wales Main Line between Cardiff and Swansea were scrapped by Transport Secretary Chris Grayling.

While electrification from London to Cardiff was completed, plans to upgrade the remaining 40 miles to Swansea were abandoned. Mr Grayling claimed bi-mode trains would deliver the same benefits, a claim that has since been widely criticised.

North Wales Main Line electrification was also announced by the Tories, with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing in 2021 that the line from Crewe to Holyhead would be upgraded. But no funding was ever allocated, no timeline confirmed, and no business case advanced.

The line remains reliant on outdated diesel services.

The Liberal Democrats argue that without any up-to-date estimated costs held by the Wales Office or Department for Transport, neither project is realistically close to being delivered.

This is despite Labour’s Wales Secretary Jo Stevens describing fair rail funding as her “number one” priority ahead of the upcoming Spending Review, expected this autumn.

Staggering

Responding to the FOI requests, David Chadwick said:”This admission is as staggering as it is revealing. For all the headlines, the Conservatives never even priced up rail electrification in Wales.

“Worse still, there’s no sign that Labour is any more serious about delivering despite such statements from Jo Stevens. Without costings, these projects are clearly nowhere near shovel-ready.

“Electrification is about more than trains. It’s about boosting our economy, connecting key ports and industries to make them competitive in global markets; cutting emissions, and connecting communities.

“Failing to invest in Welsh rail is not just a missed opportunity—it’s a deliberate political choice to keep Wales at the back of the queue.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats will continue to fight for a fair deal on rail funding for Wales.”

