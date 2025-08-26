UK Government criticised over unwillingness to increase hourly services on cross border rail line

Emily Price

The UK Government has been criticised after it confirmed there were “no plans” to increase rail services on a north Wales line that only sees one train per hour.

It comes after Welsh Liberal Democrat MP David Chadwick submitted a written question to the Department of Transport asking whether services on the Shrewsbury – Wrexham – Chester line could be increased to two and hour.

The line passes through Chester, Wrexham, Ruabon, Chirk, Oswestry and Shrewsbury.

But at present many stations on the route – including Ruabon and Chirk – are served by only one train per hour.

The line is a crucial link between Shropshire, north Wales and Cheshire, connecting communities to major employment centres in Wrexham, Chester and Shrewsbury, and from there to Birmingham, Manchester and London.

Connections

It’s currently well used by people travelling for work, education, leisure and to onward connections across the border.

The Lib Dems say that with some Welsh stations on the route only seeing one train per hour it leaves locals with limited options for travel by rail.

In a parliamentary question, Chadwick asked the UK Government whether any steps were being taken to increase the frequency of trains on line to two per hour.

Minister for Local Transport Simon Lightfoot said there were no “active proposals”.

Responding to Chadwick’s written question, he wrote: “Services on this route are provided by Transport for Wales in accordance with its Train Service Requirement which is agreed with the Department in respective of services at stations in England.

“There are no active proposals to increase services on this route.”

‘Potential’

The Welsh Liberal Democrats argue that the UK Government’s refusal to back improvements “risks holding back the economic, social and environmental potential” of the region.

The party has called for closer working between the Department for Transport and Transport for Wales, recognising the “cross-border nature” of the route and the need for coordinated planning.

The Lib Dems have also called of more support for rural connectivity and better integration with the Cambrian Line, so passengers from Newtown and Welshpool can benefit from more frequent connections at Shrewsbury to Chester, Wrexham and the rest of north Wales.

Cllr Glyn Preston, Welsh Liberal Democrat Senedd candidate for Gwynedd Maldwyn said: “The UK Government’s refusal to support more frequent services on this vital rail line is deeply disappointing.

“People in towns like Ruabon and Chirk rely on these trains for work, education and access to essential services, yet they are left waiting up to an hour for the next train. That simply isn’t good enough in 2025.

“More frequent services would transform connectivity across our region, not only for communities along the line itself but also for passengers further west in Newtown and Welshpool, who could enjoy faster and more reliable onward connections to Chester and Wrexham through Shrewsbury.

“Investment in rail is investment in jobs, education, tourism and in tackling climate change. It is time the Labour Government recognised that and backed the people of mid and north Wales with the transport system we deserve.”

Transport for Wales was invited to comment.

