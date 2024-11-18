UK Government grant secured for £70,000 renovation of Alice in Wonderland statues

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

Almost £70,000 will be spent refurbishing Alice in Wonderland statues in a popular seaside town.

Conwy Council is currently undertaking restoration work to the statues, which acknowledge Llandudno’s connections to Alice Liddell.

Alice Liddell lived in the resort during the 1860s and is believed to have inspired Charles Lutwidge Dodgson, who wrote under the pen name of Lewis Carroll, to write Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

Consequently, the council commissioned the carved wooden statues as part of an £85,000 Alice Trail around the town in June 2012.

Flower clock

In addition to the sculptures, the trail includes a flower clock near the cenotaph on the promenade and a bandstand and educational space at Happy Valley.

A UK Government grant has now enabled the local authority to carry out the £70,000 renovation work.

Cllr Nigel Smith, the cabinet member for a sustainable economy, said: “The Alice statues are loved by residents and visitors, so it’s important they are maintained so everyone can keep enjoying them.

“We’re grateful to UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund for the grant to refurbish them.

“The work includes producing and installing four new replacement statues along with the restoration, cleaning, and repairing of eight statues.

“The work is due to be completed by early 2025. The total cost of the project is £69,700.”

