UK Government guide to be updated for first time since 2011, Starmer says

The guide book for top ministers will be updated for the first time since 2011, Sir Keir Starmer has announced, describing the document as “significantly out of date”.

The Cabinet Manual, which sets out the main laws, rules, and conventions for the operation of government, has not been amended in 15 years despite major developments including the UK’s departure from the European Union and the repeal of the Fixed-term Parliaments Act.

The Prime Minister said the manual would be revised to restore its status as an authoritative guide for ministers and civil servants.

In a Commons written ministerial statement, Sir Keir wrote: “It has become significantly out of date, most notably in its descriptions of general elections, the UK’s relationship with the EU, and the devolution settlements.

“Its value for Ministers and officials, helping them navigate the UK’s constitutional arrangements, has been diminished by this lack of accuracy.”

He said the revision would “restate and underline the rules and conventions that underpin our democracy”, and “provide an opportunity to demonstrate the Government’s commitment to high standards in public life”.

The Government will seek feedback on the draft text from the House of Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee and the House of Lords Constitution Committee.

But Parliament will not be asked to approve the final text, Sir Keir said, in line with the approach taken when the manual was first produced, because it sets out constitutional arrangements from the view of the executive.

“Nevertheless, we hope this engagement will be a meaningful opportunity for MPs and peers to support the drafting process so that the Manual continues to be a non-party political document that provides a record of fact,” the Labour leader said.

The Cabinet Manual, produced by then-head of the Civil Service Lord Gus O’Donnell, is the nearest thing Britain has ever had to a written constitution.

It sets out in 11 chapters the UK’s system of government, including the different roles of the monarch, the executive and Parliament and their relations with bodies including the EU and devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

It includes the expected process in the event of there being no clear winner in a general election and for changing prime minister in the middle of a parliament.

Lord O’Donnell said in 2024 that updating the guide was “crucial”, with the Lords Constitution Committee arguing back in 2021 that an update was “well overdue”.