UK Government ‘not considering’ conscription reintroduction
The UK Government is not considering reintroducing conscription, a senior minister has said, as the Latvian president said European countries should consider bringing it in.
Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, pointed to the Government’s increase in defence spending in recent weeks but said Sir Keir Starmer was not examining bringing in mandatory recruitment into the armed forces.
Mr McFadden’s comments came in response to the Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, who said its continental neighbours should “absolutely” look into the policy.
Increased spending
Mr McFadden told Sky News: “We’re not considering conscription, but, of course, we’ve announced a major increase in defence expenditure a couple of weeks ago and we do have to recognise that the world has changed here.
“The phrase ‘step up’ is used a lot in recent weeks and Europe does have to step up in terms of its own defence.
“President Trump isn’t actually the first president to say that, but he said it more loudly and with more force than his predecessors. So, I think we’ve got to recognise that moment.”
Conscription was last in place in the UK in 1960, as the last soldiers who served in the national service scheme introduced for the Second World War and Cold War were discharged.
In last year’s general election, then Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak pledged to introduce a system of national service for school leavers which would include military of civilian service.
Labour branded the policy a “gimmick”.
Latvia reinstituted its compulsory conscription policy in April 2023, after having abolished it in 2007. It is mandatory for men between 18 and 27, and lasts 11 months.
Mr Rinkevics was asked by Trevor Phillips on Sky News: “Do you think other European countries need to take similar kind of decisions that you’ve taken in terms of spending, in terms perhaps of conscription?”
He replied: “Absolutely.”
Reassurances
Mr Rinkevics added: “Seeing what is happening in the world, the decision that we took – many other European countries need to follow that.
“A lot of people are a little bit nervous. People are following the news. Of course, strong reassurances [are] one thing, but another thing is other European governments [have] to make sure that we all get stronger.”
Conservative shadow home secretary Chris Philp did not say whether his party supported its introduction.
“We’re not going to, obviously, write our manifesto now. So, I’m not going to recommit to things that were in the previous manifesto,” he said.
Europe embarking on a massive militarization campaign just when fascist parties are on the rise everywhere. What could possibly go wrong?
Keep the option open. Trump and putin are rather dangerous.
Does that include you or do you want other people’s son and daughters to be canon foder
you what now putin?
What did you say Donald. Your a puppet to those who make miliarty equipment, most in the U.S. Funding their profits with lives.
When you catch up with reality and what is happening, get back to me.
No thanks, my kids do not serve the stupid in Westminster and their creepy flag. Right now it’s a feel of ww1 cause, utter stupid people who play with our lives at awhile. We should let those who got us here fight.
If Trump were to carry his threats of invading Canada, Mexico, Greenland or Panama then he is probably going to have to reinstate conscription or the draft. This is where is gets problematic for multiple reasons…. 1) He himself got out of fighting in Vietnam because of bone spurs, then had the nerve to insult John McCain for getting captured, and describes war heroes as ‘losers and suckers’ 2) Its going to get more than fake news to convince the people of Seattle that the people in neighboring Vancouver pose a threat to them, or to the people of Detroit… Read more »
Apart from Trump handing Europe to Putin. Trump is already after a slice of Canada, he wants to re draw small parts of old agreed borders to suit trump. Canada are awake to the threat now. There is a bloke on the US TV now, Kevin Hassett claiming that in the “situation room” he has seen fentanyl labs that the Candians are doing nothing about. Trump lies all the time, he sends out his minions to lie. Trump has the media under control, old norms are removed from the press pool and idiots allowed in (the suit question was from… Read more »
What news station are you referring to: Fox News, Newsmax? I’d doubt Trump controls CNN, MSNBC, Young Turks, David Pakman, Secular Talk, Meidas Touch etc. I’m not saying Trump isn’t a threat he is, but its when it starts resembling Putin’s Russia which is when we have to worry. They are not there yet, but are heading that way.
An optional 2 year National Service with engineering and IT training?
Join your local model club learn to fly drones and then there’s no need to leave your bedroom (like hackers, another useful skill).
Light Ack Ack gunners are always in demand, just pop into your local recruitment office…
Avoid Space Force it’s overrated, also avoid the infantry and tank crewing…they didn’t call them Ronsons for nothing, probably best to join the Pay Corps…
Conscientious Objectors will be shot…
People who say ‘bring back conscription’ obviously would never want their sons, daughters or grandsons to fight. However, if the country (irrespective of it being the UK or an independent Wales) was faced with an invasion like in the 1940s or like Ukraine is now, then yes I would support conscription. But when its for situations like WW1, Afghanistan, Vietnam that don’t pose a threat to us, then No I would not support it.
War is only ever justifiable in self-defense, you don’t have to be a pacifist to acknowledge that.
To me it seems a lot of labour government policies are going under the radar. They introduced new retention incentives in the armed services last January. This was one of main reasons personnel has dropped so much in the past few years. It’s early days but a very positive step forward
As a former member of armed services, conscription is never going to happen and it would be pointless anyway. I think many don’t realise how specialized the work is. Far more useful to have those youngsters in employment, paying taxes to support the armed services!
Lets face facts for a moment NOBODY IN THEIR RIGHT MIND WANTS WAR but since Trump came to Power the world became a far far more dangerous place he has sided with a man Putin who invaded another country and NATO is a DEFENSIVE organisation not attacking do you seriously think Putin will not go further ii you believe he will not you are a bloody fool i served in the Army in Germany in and because of NATO Europe had peace the easiest way to explain is if you have a gun and somebody else has a gun its… Read more »
None of my family will sign , we’ll wait for the offspring of politicians sign up