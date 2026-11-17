Shannon Power, Press Association

The UK Government plans to speed up the removal of failed asylum seekers by taking away the notice period to remove them from the country.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood tabled the proposed changes to the law, which would allow immigration enforcement to remove migrants who have unsuccessfully appealed their asylum claim without a further notice period.

Modelled on a similar system in Denmark, immigration officers would no longer need to give five working days notice before beginning the removal process.

Officers will have a six-month period to remove individuals following a failed asylum appeal before the need to give any further notice.

The proposed changes will also see the formation of an Independent Immigration Appeals Authority, which the Government says will allow a fair appeals system that restores public confidence.

“Now we are ensuring those migrants who have exhausted their right to appeal can be removed promptly, rather than being given an opportunity to frustrate their legitimate removal from this country,” said border security minister Anna Turley.

Other changes to immigration laws would see migrants who attempt to delay their removal using ‘bad faith’ modern slavery claims disqualified from protections.

The measures form part of wider efforts to reduce opportunities for fake claims and encourage early disclosure of modern slavery information.

Decision-makers will also have to take into account factors including the timing of disclosure when considering the credibility of claims.

Ms Turley added: “Modern Slavery is a barbaric crime and survivors must be given every possible support.

“But we must safeguard the system from improper use so that those simply trying to avoid removal from the UK cannot benefit from the protection it offers.”

The Government also wants to hand decision-making for child victims of slavery and trafficking to local experts.

It argued the changes would allow professionals who already support the child to make the best decision for them and follows a successful pilot across 39 local authorities.