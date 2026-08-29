UK Government pledges £1.5m boost for barrister training to tackle courts backlog

The UK Government has pledged £1.5 million to help fund the training of 100 more barristers per year in a bid to remove barriers to the legal profession and tackle the backlog of cases.

It said the scheme would widen access to the profession by helping young people from all backgrounds get the training they need to qualify as criminal barristers.

Launching on Tuesday, the programme of £1.5 million each year will help pay for the extra training places which the Government said would “not otherwise be available” and will in the longer term support efforts to tackle the backlog of cases in the crown courts.

According to latest figures, there were 80,061 outstanding cases in the crown court backlog at the end of March.

Courts minister Sarah Sackman KC said: “I’ll never forget the day I was called to the Bar. It was a privilege to enter a profession that can help individuals in times of crisis and support the delivery of justice in this country.

“I want those opportunities open to the brightest people from all over the country and every background.

“This major initiative will help train the next generation of criminal barristers who are essential to upholding the rule of law and delivering swifter justice for victims.”

Ms Sackman previously said that without reform it could take nearly 300 years to clear the backlog of cases to pre-pandemic levels.

Riel Karmy-Jones KC and Andrew Thomas KC, who chair the Criminal Bar Association, said the funding was a “very positive step forward” .

“The criminal justice system needs a vibrant diverse and independent Criminal Bar to strengthen public cohesion,” they said.

“Pupil barristers receive training by unpaid volunteers from the profession, who give up their time to provide education, supervision and mentoring.

“This additional funding from the Government will support that work and also the Bar’s initiatives to ensure that we recruit from the widest possible pool of candidates.”

Chambers receiving the money will be expected to incorporate equal opportunity measures into their recruiting process, the Government said.

Bar Council chairwoman Kirsty Brimelow KC said the funding would ultimately support complainants, witnesses and defendants.

She said: “The funding of additional criminal pupillages is a necessary step towards fortifying the long-term pipeline of junior criminal barristers.

“This, in turn, supports the criminal justice system which, in turn, supports complainants, witnesses and defendants by helping to reduce delays caused by a depleted criminal barrister workforce.”

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