UK Government pledges more digital inclusion as rural Wales gets phone mast boost

The UK Government’s Technology Secretary said he is “committed to boosting digital skills no matter where people live” following the unveiling of new government-funded mobile phone mast upgrades in rural Wales.

Peter Kyle said many people still required support to get online in an increasingly digital world and more work is needed to ensure digital inclusion took place across all parts of the UK.

It comes as the Government announced seven new 4G mast upgrades across south, south west and west Wales had gone live, bringing more reliable connectivity to residents and businesses in these areas as part of the Shared Rural Network scheme, which aims to get those not yet online the connectivity they need.