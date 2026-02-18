UK Government ‘puts tech firms on notice over intimate images online’

Technology firms are being put “on notice” as Sir Keir Starmer vowed his Government will change the law to order them to remove non-consensual intimate images within 48 hours of them being reported.

The Prime Minister said it is the latest step being taken in the “21st century battle against violence against women and girls” online.

The Government is tabling an amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill, which would legally require companies to take down abusive content within the stated timeframe.

If they fail to do, so they would face large fines or having their services blocked in the UK.

Sir Keir said: “As director of public prosecutions, I saw first-hand the unimaginable, often lifelong pain and trauma violence against women and girls causes. As Prime Minister, I will leave no stone unturned in the fight to protect women from violence and abuse.

“The online world is the front line of the 21st century battle against violence against women and girls. That’s why my government is taking urgent action: against chatbots and ‘nudification’ tools.

“Today we are going further, putting companies on notice so that any non-consensual image is taken down in under 48 hours.

“Violence against women and girls has no place in our society, and I will not rest until it is rooted out.”

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (Dsit), said the Government wants to ensure victims only need to report an image once for it to be removed across multiple platforms, and automatically deleted if there is a new upload.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said the days of tech firms “having a free pass are over”.

She said: “No woman should have to chase platform after platform, waiting days for an image to come down. Under this government, you report once and you’re protected everywhere.

“The internet must be a space where women and girls feel safe, respected, and able to thrive.”

Minister for violence against women and girls Alex Davies-Jones said the change in the law would mean “tech platforms can no longer drag their feet” in dealing with such online abuse and harmful content.

The Government said plans are also being considered by communications regulator Ofcom for intimate images shared without a victim’s consent to be classed similarly to child sexual abuse and terrorism content, meaning they would be digitally marked and automatically removed if someone tried to repost them.

Guidance

Dsit said it would publish guidance for internet providers on how they should block access to sites hosting such content, targeting what it termed “rogue websites” which might fall outside the parameters of the Online Safety Act.

The Government has also recently vowed to close legal loopholes which have allowed chatbots to create deepfake nude images, and is planning further curbs on social media.

It follows a war of words between ministers and Elon Musk earlier this year, after his Grok AI chatbot – embedded into the social media site X – was used widely to make fake nude images of women.

Failed

Shadow technology secretary Julia Lopez said Labour had failed to take action when a similar proposal was put forward by Conservative peer, Baroness Charlotte Owen.

Ms Lopez said: “Likewise, it is the Conservatives who have been clear that children under 16 should not be exposed to harmful social media platforms. Once again, the Government is playing catch-up to duck a major backbench rebellion.

“The reality is that, for all the Prime Minister’s tough rhetoric, he has arrived late to this issue. He does not know what to believe – he only knows what to do to try and survive another week.

“If he truly wants to demonstrate his Government’s commitment to protecting women and girls, he might also think about prioritising their safety in the real world too.”