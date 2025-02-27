UK Government rules out following Wales with greyhound racing ban

The UK Government’s Culture Secretary has said it has “absolutely no plans” to ban greyhound racing, despite the Welsh Labour Government confirming plans to do so.

Lisa Nandy told MPs she appreciates the “joy” greyhound racing brings and the “economic contribution” provided by the sport.

On Tuesday Huw Irranca-Davies, Welsh deputy First Minister, said a ban on greyhound racing in Wales will come into force “as soon as practicably possible”, making it the first part of the UK to implement such a measure.

Criticism

Greyhound racing has come under heavy criticism in recent years, with the RSPCA saying it leads to hundreds of dog deaths and thousands of injuries each year in the UK.

During culture, media and sport questions in the Commons, shadow culture minister Louie French said: “At the end of last year, the Minister for Sports (Stephanie Peacock) stated the importance of greyhound racing to the nation’s culture and economy.

“But last week Labour in Wales announced its intention to ban greyhound racing as soon as practically possible.

“Will the Secretary of State tell us who she agrees with, her sports minister or the deputy First Minister, and will she make clear if she is planning to ban greyhound racing across the UK?

‘Joy’

Ms Nandy replied: “I can answer his question directly. I agree with the sports minister.

“We have absolutely no plans whatsoever to ban greyhound racing. We appreciate the joy that it brings to many, many people in our country and the economic contribution that it makes.”

The push to ban greyhound racing has seen cross-party support in Wales and comes after a petition against the sport attracted 35,000 signatures.

Wales has one greyhound track at the Valley Greyhound Stadium in Ystrad Mynach.

