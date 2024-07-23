UK Government to end use of Bibby Stockholm asylum accommodation barge
The new UK Government will end the use of the Bibby Stockholm barge for housing migrants off England’s south coast as part of an overhaul of the asylum system, the Home Office has announced.
The contract for the barge moored in Dorset will not be renewed past January as demand for such accommodation will be reduced by moves to clear the asylum backlog, the department said.
The vessel was one of several sites, including the military bases RAF Wethersfield in Essex and RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, used by the previous Tory government in a bid to cut the cost of housing migrants in hotels.
£20 million
But the new Labour Government said continuing the use of the Bibby Stockholm would have cost more than £20 million next year, and that scrapping it forms part of the expected £7.7 billion of savings in asylum costs over the next 10 years.
Dame Angela Eagle, minister for border security and asylum, said: “We are determined to restore order to the asylum system, so that it operates swiftly, firmly and fairly; and ensures the rules are properly enforced.
“The Home Secretary has set out plans to start clearing the asylum backlog and making savings on accommodation which is running up vast bills for the taxpayer.
“The Bibby Stockholm will continue to be in use until the contract expires in January 2025.”
The barge, which can house up to 500 people, has faced a series of setbacks since it was commissioned in April 2023.
The discovery of dangerous bacteria led to its evacuation last summer just days after the arrival of the first asylum seekers, and it remained vacant for two months.
An Albanian asylum seeker, who died while living on board the barge in December, is thought to have taken his own life.
‘Inhumane’
Steve Smith, chief executive of refugee charity Care4Calais, said: “The Bibby Stockholm became the physical symbol for the last Government’s inhumane treatment of people seeking sanctuary in the UK.
“The despair and suffering the barge has caused will live long in the people who were residents of it. Nor will not renewing the contract bring back Leonard Farruku, whose family have lost their loved one forever.
“Whilst this is a sensible decision, at this very minute, we are in the High Court challenging the Government over the inhumanity being inflicted on over 500 men inside the Wethersfield camp. The current Government is choosing to fight this case when the solution should have been to end the suffering and close this camp too.”
Possibly funding the upgrade of vacant properties (of which there are many) to house migrants might be better use of the money by improving housing stock and accommodating migrants and also creating employment.
Where exactly are the many thousands of immigrants, legal and illegal going to be housed that the present government will offer asylum to? Knowing that there is a shortage of housing for UK residents,born and bred here?
There is no shortage of housing.
There is a shortage of *affordable* housing.
There’s plenty of homes out there, but with the average UK house price now sitting at around £299,000 people just can’t afford the £22,000 to £60,000 you need for a deposit (7.5% to 20%). Or the homes are sitting empty 90% of the time and are used as little more than a store of value.
It is funny the main stream media have not reported on illegal migrants crossing the channel since Labour came to power?
Either the crossings have now stopped or could there be a political motive for the non reporting?
People will never stop wanting to come here. Whether they’ve got family here already, or the only non-native language they can (just about) communicate in is English, people will never stop wanting to come here. Solving illegal immigration is, in principle, pretty easy. Give people safe routes to get here and make the application process quick and fair. If they’re eligible to be here then hurry up and get in, start earning money so we can start taxing you. If you’re not eligible to be here, well… there’s the door, please use it at your earliest convenience. It isn’t solved… Read more »
Non starter from the off, it was a statement from a cruel government. To deal with the issue they would have needed hundreds of these barges. But never ever deal with the problem, they would have just tried more cruel methods as a totem to their perceived ability.
A cynic might think that Labours plan is to grant Leave to Remain to majority of asylum backlog.
This means that after 30 days they will lose right to accomodation and allowance if supplied, they would then need to apply for benefits or obtain a job to look after themselves including paying for their own housing if working.
Many will work and contribute effectively to the UK.
It may produce the £7.7bn savings on asylum bill they want but may shift costs to other parts of govt.