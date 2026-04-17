UK Government urged to ban concert ticket resale above face value ‘without delay’

The UK Government has been urged to ban the resale of concert tickets above face value “without delay” as part of a review of live and electronic music commissioned by the Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

The report also prompted calls for a government and industry-backed Music Fan Association, similar to one set up for football fans, and told it to commit to a fans’ charter made up of 50 recommendations to improve the live music industry.

Speaking at a launch event at the Le Pub live music venue in Newport, south Wales, review chairman Lord Brennan said: “Over the last year we’ve given a voice to fans of all different music types and genres from across the country, and they’ve told us loud and clear that often they feel neglected and ripped off.

“Sharp commercial practices and impersonal service are now all too prevalent in the music world and point to an industry that fails to treat its fans, the lifeblood of the sector, with respect.

“Our new fans’ charter sets out a practical and achievable way ahead that everyone, from ticketing platforms to venues, from artists to promoters, from managers to councils, can sign up to, to help secure the long-term future of live music.

“From establishing a proper representative body to give fans more clout and ending the ticketing rip-off, to improving access for disabled gig goers and venue safety, it’s time for all involved in music to turn the volume dial up to 11 in favour of the fans.”

Recommendations in the charter include that the government ensures tiered ticket pricing is “clearly communicated in advance and applied transparently”, and that the industry continues to “resist the introduction of dynamic surge pricing”.

The report read: “Fans across the review had a negative perception… of major online ticketing platforms. They felt that the big agencies did not treat fans fairly, that ticket prices were too high, and that little was being done to deal with bots and online ticket touts.”

A survey conducted as part of the review found changing ticket prices led to fans feeling “heightened levels of stress, fear of missing out and pressure to make unaffordable decisions”.

It also said the government should insist on “clear, upfront information” from sellers on ticket refund policies, introduce a mandatory levy on larger events to benefit grassroots venues, festivals, promoters, and upcoming artists; while venues should be required to provide free earplugs and drinking water.

Start times

Venues were also told they should publish clear start and finish times for sets as standard to ensure fans are able to plan their journeys to and from concerts in advance, and the review told promoters and venues to explore the demand for daytime live music events.

The review said venues should work towards allocating a minimum of 2% of their total capacity to wheelchair accessible spaces, called for fans and venues to establish a code of conduct for behaviour at gigs, and told the government to establish an annual, rotating live music roadshow.

It said the government should commission an annual music fans’ survey from 2027 to provide ministers, industry and other stakeholders with regular insight into live and electronic music fans.

A DCMS spokesperson said in response to the review: “We thank the committee for their report and will consider its findings carefully.

Ambition

“The government shares the ambition of the committee to ensure that live music and its fans thrive in the UK. We will soon publish a Music Plan, drawing together all that Government is doing to support the music industry, including a £30 million Music Growth Package to support domestic growth, talent development and music exports.

“We set out decisive plans last year to stamp out touting once and for all, and we are committed to delivering on these as soon as possible for the benefit of fans and industry.”

The review was one of the recommendations from the committee’s report on grassroots music venues, which raised the concerns of venue operators, touring artists and independent promoters regarding the financial state of the grassroots music sector.

When the government did not take up the recommendations of the report, the committee asked Lord Brennan to conduct the independent review, which took on the views of thousands of music fans through a national survey and nationwide engagement events.