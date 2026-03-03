UK halts visa routes from four countries amid claims migrants ‘exploiting’ asylum

The UK Government has placed an emergency brake on visas for nationals from four countries, as Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood accused them of exploiting Britain’s generosity to claim asylum.

Study visas for nationals from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan have been halted, as have work visas for Afghans.

The Government has halted the visa routes as it claims a growing number of people from these countries are using legal migration routes to then claim asylum in the UK.

The Home Office described the suspension on visa claims as an “unprecedented” step.

Ms Mahmood said: “Britain will always provide refuge to people fleeing war and persecution, but our visa system must not be abused.

“That is why I am taking the unprecedented decision to refuse visas for those nationals seeking to exploit our generosity.

“I will restore order and control to our borders.”