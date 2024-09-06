UK house prices hits two-year high as Wales records above average increase

The average UK house price hit a two-year high in August, up 0.3% on the previous month, according to new data from Halifax.

The building society said the typical property now costs £292,505, according to its model, which uses data from across the UK.

The strongest growth came in Northern Ireland, which saw house prices rise 9.8% annually.

House prices in Wales also recorded an above average increase, up 5.5%, compared to the previous year, with properties now costing an average of £224,433.

August’s small monthly rise comes after a faster 0.9% increase in July, but year-on-year prices are up 4.3%, Halifax added, the strongest rate since November 2022.

Positive summer

Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at Halifax, said: “Recent price rises build on a largely positive summer for the UK housing market.

“Prospective homebuyers are feeling more confident thanks to easing interest rates.

“That optimism is reflected in the latest mortgage approval figures, now at their highest level in almost two years.”

The average property is just £1,000 short of the record price set in Halifax’s house price index of £293,507 in June 2022.

Ms Bryden continued: “While this is welcome news for existing homeowners, affordability remains a significant challenge for many potential buyers still adjusting to higher mortgage costs.

“However with market activity picking up and the possibility of further interest rate reductions to come, we expect house prices to continue their modest growth through the remainder of this year.”

It comes after the Bank of England voted to cut the base interest rate by a quarter point at the start of August to 5%, which some experts said has given buyers more confidence.

The most expensive average properties were still found in London, now averaging £536,056, up 1.5% on a year ago.

Jeremy Leaf, north London estate agent and industry veteran, called the figures “solid, not spectacular”.

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, added that the mortgage market “remains volatile”.

He added: “However, unlike a few months ago, the difference now is that mortgage rates are falling rather than rising, which is good news for affordability.”

