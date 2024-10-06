The UK government has emphasised the need for a restrained political solution, as part of a coordinated international response in the face of escalating violence.

Britain is working “in lockstep” with international allies on calls for Israel to exercise “restraint,” a Cabinet minister has stated.

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle expressed that the appeals for a political resolution based on a ceasefire are “unanimous” among the UK’s allies, responding to questions about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East during a Sunday morning interview.

Opposition

From the Opposition, Conservative shadow foreign secretary Andrew Mitchell cautioned that premature UK recognition of Palestine might “look like a reward” for Hamas’s attacks on southern Israel that occurred one year ago.

This comment perfectly highlights the clearly delicate balance the UK government seeks to maintain in its diplomatic approach with Israel.

Mr. Kyle emphasised the limitations of the UK’s influence, stating: “We can’t instruct Israel as a sovereign state to do anything, but as key allies, we can advise them.”

He reiterated that the message from the UK government aligns with its international partners, underscoring the importance of exercising restraint.

“We are not giving operational instructions to Israel,” he said, “but it is very clear from the words that I am using and the Prime Minister is using, that actions that lead towards a restrained political solution based on a ceasefire… those outcomes do determine the actions that need to be taken.”

Lebanon

In light of escalating tensions, particularly with the ground invasion of Lebanon by Israel, Mr. Kyle confirmed that the UK is “on standby” to assist British nationals in Lebanon.

He stated: “If the demand is there we will use whatever is needed, whether it’s more chartered flights or whether it’s the military.”

The UK has arranged for a chartered flight to depart from Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport on Sunday, with no additional flights scheduled at this time.

The situation remains complex, with Iranian-backed Lebanese Hezbollah engaging in exchanges of rocket fire and airstrikes with Israel in recent months. Mr. Mitchell articulated that Israel has the right to defend itself against attacks from “an internationally proscribed terrorist organization.”

He asserted that the focus should not be on achieving a ceasefire but on enforcing compliance with United Nations Security Council resolution 1701, which calls for Hezbollah to withdraw behind the Litani River.

As tensions rise and violence escalates, the conflict has taken a heavy toll on civilians, leading to significant casualties and suffering. The ongoing hostilities have raised urgent calls for a political resolution that addresses the underlying issues and promotes lasting peace in the region.

