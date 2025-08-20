UK inflation rises by more than expected as summer travel bumps up air fares

UK inflation rose by more than expected in July as demand for summer travel pushed up air fares and food prices continued to climb, according to official figures. Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation increased to 3.8% in July, from 3.6% in June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Most economists had been forecasting inflation to rise to 3.7%. It means the headline rate remained at the highest level since January 2024, when it hit 4%. The ONS said transport was the biggest factor driving up overall inflation last month, particularly due to a spike in flight prices as families booked trips during the school summer holidays. Air fares soared by 30.2% between June and July, the biggest jump since the collection of monthly data began in 2001. The average price of petrol rose by 2p per litre between June and July, and the average diesel price by 2.9p per litre over the period, the data showed.

Price rises

Prices across UK restaurants and hotels also increased last month, largely driven by a jump in overnight hotel stays booked the night before. Food and drink inflation rose to 4.9% in July, from 4.5% in June. This marked the fourth month in a row that the annual rate had increased and remained at the highest level since February 2024. Grant Fitzner, the ONS’s chief economist, said: “The main driver was a hefty increase in air fares, the largest July rise since collection of air fares changed from quarterly to monthly in 2001. “This increase was likely due to the timing of this year’s school holidays. “The price of petrol and diesel also increased this month, compared with a drop this time last year. “Food price inflation continues to climb – with items such as coffee, fresh orange juice, meat and chocolate seeing the biggest rises.” Chancellor Rachel Reeves acknowledged that there was “more to do to ease the cost of living” following the figures. She said: “We have taken the decisions needed to stabilise the public finances, and we’re a long way from the double-digit inflation we saw under the previous government, but there’s more to do to ease the cost of living. “That’s why we’ve raised the minimum wage, extended the £3 bus fare cap, expanded free school meals to over half a million more children and are rolling out free breakfast clubs for every child in the country.”

Climbing shop prices

Kris Hamer, director of insight for trade body the British Retail Consortium, said: “Households are once again seeing the cost of their weekly shop climb, with food inflation now up by 1.9 percentage points in just four months. “This surge has been a key driver behind headline inflation, alongside a rise in transport costs, piling fresh pressure on families already being forced to cut back. “The Bank of England has been clear that Government policies, which have driven up the costs of employment, are fuelling price rises at the till, while poor harvests and global instability have also added further cost pressures.” He added that there was some “limited relief” for consumers with clothing and footwear inflation easing and some everyday food items like olive oil, butter and cheese falling month-on-month. The Bank of England is expecting CPI inflation to continue rising to a peak of 4% in September, before price rises start to ease. The central bank is tasked with keeping inflation at 2%. Elliott Jordan-Doak, senior UK economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics, suggested the Bank’s policymakers could be concerned by rising inflation in the UK services sector, but that it was “partly driven by a sharp move in the erratic airfares component, which could unwind in August’s data”. The annual rate of services CPI inflation rose to 5% in July from 4.7% in June. “The big picture remains that inflation is set to stay miles above target for the foreseeable future,” he said. The economist is forecasting that CPI will remain above 3% until April 2026, meaning the Bank could keep interest rates on hold for the rest of the year. Elsewhere, the data showed the ONS’s preferred measure of inflation, Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing (CPIH), rose to 4.2% in July from 4.1% in June. The Retail Prices Index (RPI) rate of inflation rose to 4.8% last month from 4.4% in June. This figure could be used to calculate how much regulated train fares in England will rise by next year.

