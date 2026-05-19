UK is not a union of equals, says Welsh FM

The First Minister of Wales has said the UK is not a union of equals and vowed to press for a further devolution of powers.

Speaking in the Senedd on Tuesday, Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth said he expected Wales to be treated as an “equal partner” in discussions with the UK Government.

Mr ap Iorwerth was elected as leader of the country last week, making him the first politician not from Labour to hold the office, after a historic election in which Plaid Cymru became the largest party in the Senedd.

He said: “I was pleased to speak with Prime Minister Keir Starmer last week to set out the importance I place on a constructive relationship with the UK Government, and to press the case for further discussion on how greater devolution and fair funding can improve the lives of the people of Wales.

“As I have emphasised many times, I expect our nation to be treated as an equal partner in those discussions, and for the actions which follow from the UK Government to reflect that in reality, not just in rhetoric.

“Claiming that this is a union of equals is not enough because any analysis of the reality leaves such words ringing hollow.”

The First Minister said his priorities in government would include cutting waiting lists, raising standards in schools, creating jobs, tackling child poverty, helping households with the cost-of-living crisis and “standing up for Wales”.

He added: “We only need to glance at the latest Westminster crisis to see how soon governments pay a heavy price when they stray from the path they promised to take.

“My pledge to the people of Wales is that we will not waver because by realising these priorities, we are building the nation people deserve.

“I will never stop pursuing fair treatment for my nation – on funding, the full benefits of our natural resources, and the powers we need to improve people’s lives.”

Dan Thomas, leader of Reform Wales, which is now the second-largest party in the Senedd after the election, said people want politicians to be “focused on the issues that matter”.

He said: “I was disappointed to read reports that one of your first discussions with the outgoing Prime Minister touched on (Welsh) independence.

“Because while the constitutional debates may excite politicians and commentators, most people in Wales are asking far more basic questions.

“Can I get a GP appointment? Will my child receive a decent education? Can I afford my bills?

“While your statement today implies that these are your priorities, raising independence with the UK Government suggests that you are distracted by constitutional issues.”

Mr ap Iorwerth, who previously said his party would use time in government to make the case for Welsh independence, said: “The accusation is often made that there is an obsession with the constitution.

“I’m obsessed with doing the right thing for Wales, I’m obsessed with taking our nation forward, and that means getting the right tools in our hands to do the job.

“I’ll give you an analogy – you want to put a cupboard up, right? Your screwdriver is broken.

“We need the tools to do the job, but you continue to struggle on with a broken screwdriver… ‘Let’s make the old screwdriver great again’.

“Let’s get the right tools to do the job … That is all we are talking about when we talk about expanding the powers that we have.

“Yes, I mentioned independence – I have a level of ambition for my nation.”