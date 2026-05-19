UK is not a union of equals, says Welsh FM
The First Minister of Wales has said the UK is not a union of equals and vowed to press for a further devolution of powers.
Speaking in the Senedd on Tuesday, Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth said he expected Wales to be treated as an “equal partner” in discussions with the UK Government.
Mr ap Iorwerth was elected as leader of the country last week, making him the first politician not from Labour to hold the office, after a historic election in which Plaid Cymru became the largest party in the Senedd.
He said: “I was pleased to speak with Prime Minister Keir Starmer last week to set out the importance I place on a constructive relationship with the UK Government, and to press the case for further discussion on how greater devolution and fair funding can improve the lives of the people of Wales.
“As I have emphasised many times, I expect our nation to be treated as an equal partner in those discussions, and for the actions which follow from the UK Government to reflect that in reality, not just in rhetoric.
“Claiming that this is a union of equals is not enough because any analysis of the reality leaves such words ringing hollow.”
The First Minister said his priorities in government would include cutting waiting lists, raising standards in schools, creating jobs, tackling child poverty, helping households with the cost-of-living crisis and “standing up for Wales”.
He added: “We only need to glance at the latest Westminster crisis to see how soon governments pay a heavy price when they stray from the path they promised to take.
“My pledge to the people of Wales is that we will not waver because by realising these priorities, we are building the nation people deserve.
“I will never stop pursuing fair treatment for my nation – on funding, the full benefits of our natural resources, and the powers we need to improve people’s lives.”
Dan Thomas, leader of Reform Wales, which is now the second-largest party in the Senedd after the election, said people want politicians to be “focused on the issues that matter”.
He said: “I was disappointed to read reports that one of your first discussions with the outgoing Prime Minister touched on (Welsh) independence.
“Because while the constitutional debates may excite politicians and commentators, most people in Wales are asking far more basic questions.
“Can I get a GP appointment? Will my child receive a decent education? Can I afford my bills?
“While your statement today implies that these are your priorities, raising independence with the UK Government suggests that you are distracted by constitutional issues.”
Mr ap Iorwerth, who previously said his party would use time in government to make the case for Welsh independence, said: “The accusation is often made that there is an obsession with the constitution.
“I’m obsessed with doing the right thing for Wales, I’m obsessed with taking our nation forward, and that means getting the right tools in our hands to do the job.
“I’ll give you an analogy – you want to put a cupboard up, right? Your screwdriver is broken.
“We need the tools to do the job, but you continue to struggle on with a broken screwdriver… ‘Let’s make the old screwdriver great again’.
“Let’s get the right tools to do the job … That is all we are talking about when we talk about expanding the powers that we have.
“Yes, I mentioned independence – I have a level of ambition for my nation.”
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The emphasis on ‘my nation’ is an important step forward which we have not heard from previous Welsh Government leaders. The need to be treated as equals and to call Westminster to account is fundamental!
Da iawn Rhun!
We have never been treated as equals and never will ever be we are not even treated the same as Scotland and Northern Ireland who have more power in their governments than we do and that is done by Tory and Labour in London and if the Fascists under Farage get into power it will be much worse the only option of FREEDOM IS INDEPENDENCE
Independence is normal.
A Scot here, totally agree. Time for Cymru to be on even par with Scotland and Northern Ireland along with the aim of self determination. Great to witness the rise of nation building in Cymru.
That Dan Thomas doesn’t get what Wales is yet, does he? Been away too long, or pretty ignorant before he left probably.
He got comfortable enjoying the wealth and opportunity sucked out of the regions and nations and hoarded in the capital.
And the BBC headline? “Reform attacks Plaid over Welsh devolution ‘obsession’ as new FM addresses Senedd”.
No surprise there, either in respect of Reform’s likely strategy or in respect of what some at the BBC think most important
Is this the same party obsessed with Brexit and immigration?
Damn right we should have equal status!! Do you think any of the other home nations would accept being treated the Wales has been treated? No!
As for Dan Thomas his remarks are just typical of those who oppose further autonomy. Using the NHS and public services as emotional blackmail. Has it ever occurred to him that if Wales had stronger economic levers we could fund a stronger health services and stronger public services.
Thomas’s criticism exemplifies Deform’s approach to interacting with the public: spin specious arguments to keep the audience from thinking.
There’s no reason why Plaid can’t focus on both domestic and constitutional matters. They are, especially in our country’s case, complementary and not mutually exclusive.
He’s spoken more sense in a week than Labour did in decades.
Reform once again proving why them or their policies have zero place in Cymru.
Thing is, from the other side it looks as if we are going there with a begging bowl all the time. Our economy is backwards and, until that changes, the partnership will always be unequal. Westminster tried to give us a hand with the M4 Relief Road and we rejected it out of spite. Yup, we are due things from HS2, Barnet, Crown Estates etc but we also need a strong economic plan which, after 25 years, we still don’t have.
Referring to this as a union is like locking a woman and her children in a cellar and calling it a family.
This has always been my point: the primary goal is equality.
It’s impossible to work with London while we are still essentially operating under a system of debt bondage and serfdom from the Middle Ages.
London should have no say on our independence; the death of the Saes empire should have resulted in the freedom of all places that aren’t England, and maybe even some places that currently are considered to be a part of that country.
The likes of Reform UK’s Dan Thomas are critical of Plaid Cymru’s ambition for Welsh independence, dismissing it as mere “navel-gazing”, yet he represented the Conservative party as a Barnet councillor obsessed with Brexit and leaving the EU since it’s inception at tad hypocritical. Reform UK and the Welsh Conservatives overlook that Wales has never been part of any United Kingdom, but a prisoner of, hence why there’s no representation in the Union Flag or Royal Standard when England annexed our country. There’s a reason why, when Westminster controlled our education system, the curriculum was designed to whitewash Welsh history.… Read more »