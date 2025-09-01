UK manufacturing downturn worsens amid slump in new orders
The downturn in UK factory production worsened last month due to a fall in new orders and export business due to trade tensions, according to new figures.
The S&P Global UK manufacturing PMI survey, watched closely by economists, showed a reading of 47.0 in August, slowing from 48.0 in July.
Any reading above 50 indicates that activity is growing while any score below means it is contracting.
It was marginally worse than expected, with economists having predicted a reading of 47.3.
Setback
The figures were the worst for three months and represented a setback for the sector after signs of recovering activity earlier in the summer.
Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said firms witnessed a “steep drop” in new orders over August.
He said: “Weak market conditions, US tariffs and downbeat client confidence all contributed to the dearth of new contract wins.
“Job cuts were also reported for a tenth successive month, with factory headcounts dropping to one of the greatest extents post-pandemic.”
The research showed new orders contracted “at the fastest pace in four months”, with manufacturers linking the decline to subdued client confidence and caution regarding costs following recent minimum wage and national insurance contribution increases.
Export
New export business also decreased for the 43rd consecutive month as concerns over tariffs and wider trade tension impacted demand.
Nevertheless, surveyed companies indicated that business optimism was at its strongest level for six months, with firms predicting stronger production over the coming year.
Firms indicated that uncertainty led to further cutbacks in employment last month, with a reduction in jobs for the tenth month in a row.
Mike Thornton, head of industrials at RSM UK, said: “The latest fall in the manufacturing PMI reversed a three-month upward trend with a sharp fall in new orders dragging down the headline figure.
“We tend to see a slight drop-off in new orders seasonally as the summer holidays hit, but the fall this year was sharper than previous years.
“Hopefully it’s a seasonal blip and we will see further signs of a recovery later in the year.”
Brexit! Winning!
Remind me Jeff – how does the UK’s USA tariff compare to the of the EU?
Basically the same by the time you factor in the admin and logistics costs to send stuff thousands of miles away. Certainly nothing to justify the extra red tape and bureaucracy now involved when trading with the richest single market just 26 miles away. It’s like a like a thief nicking your wallet but giving you a fiver back and telling you to be grateful.
😂
for realz? Really for realz? This the farage school of dumbonomnics?
“TAKING BACK CONTROL!”
Except borders, manufacturing, economy, price caps on utility bills, etc etc…..
….”dearth of new contract wins”
i.e. uncompetitive with other nations. Could self inflicted high energy costs in the UK be anything to do with it…..nah, of course not.