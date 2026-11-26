Christopher McKeon, Press Association Political Correspondent

Britain needs to produce more food to prepare for the impact of a future global conflict, the head of the NFU has warned.

Tom Bradshaw told a conference in London the food system was “already under attack”, and the UK’s declining production levels had left it vulnerable to global shocks.

He said: “We have seen access to grain restricted, global supply routes disrupted and attacks on the infrastructure that stores and distributes food.

“We have seen how quickly a conflict thousands of miles away can drive up the cost of producing food here at home.

“For many years, food security has been treated, by governments of all colours, as something we don’t need to worry about – we’ve taken it for granted.

“Those assumptions have shaped the UK’s food policy for decades. They are no longer fit for purpose.”

Speaking at the Royal United Services Institute’s Long War Conference on Tuesday, Mr Bradshaw said Andy Burnham should include a target for domestic food production in the 10-year plan he is expected to set out by the end of the year.

And he stressed that action was needed now to ensure the UK’s farms could produce enough goods when it was needed.

He said: “Government cannot create the resilience I’m talking about today all on its own.

“It relies on farm businesses being profitable now, rather than expecting them somehow to reappear when the country needs them.”

Speaking to the Press Association after his address, he suggested the Government should seek to return to the UK producing 70% of its food domestically – from its current level of below 60%.

He suggested this could involve a return to “seasonal eating” and a “less exotic diet”, while the UK could also become self-sufficient in poultry, dairy and beef if needed.

And he called on the Treasury to reduce the tax burden on farmers and drive investment in farm infrastructure as a “long-term commitment to food production”.

But he acknowledged this could lead to an increase in prices in the short term.

He told PA: “I think we also have to decide: Are we willing to accept that there may be some short-term inflation, but that makes us more resilient to global shocks.

“Whereas we’re becoming more and more exposed to every global shock. They’re predicting food price inflation to be over 6% in the middle of next year, and that’s because of the global shocks that we’re already having.”