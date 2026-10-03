UK must rejoin EU for jobs and the economy – Liz Saville Roberts

Mark Mansfield

The UK must rejoin the European Union to protect jobs and improve Wales’ economic prospects, Liz Saville Roberts will tell Plaid Cymru’s annual conference in Llandudno on Saturday.

The party’s Westminster leader will make the call after Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced he would set out options for closer relations with the EU later this year.

Ms Saville Roberts is expected to tell delegates: “Every year we remain outside the European Union, Welsh businesses face barriers their competitors in the EU do not. Supply chains become more complicated. Trade becomes more expensive, and investment goes elsewhere.”

She will add: “Life is already hard enough for working people without adding extra barriers to trade, growth and investment.

“Wales cannot afford that, nor should it have to.”

Addressing criticism of Plaid’s support for both Welsh independence and EU membership, Ms Saville Roberts will reject the suggestion that the choice is between “London rule and Brussels rule”.

“The choice is between isolation and influence. Between standing outside the room and sitting around the table,” she will say.

“The nations of Europe do not gather as subjects. They gather as equals. Independent nations working together, advancing their interests together.”

The conference is Plaid Cymru’s first since forming the Welsh Government following May’s Senedd election.

Ms Saville Roberts will urge Mr Burnham to go further.

“While others edge cautiously towards conclusions we already understand, we in Plaid Cymru are not afraid to be bold. We know that leadership means having the confidence to say clearly what you believe.

“For our economy, for jobs, for opportunities, we must rejoin the European Union.”

Closer ties

Speaking at Labour’s conference, Mr Burnham said Brexit had done “more harm than good” and promised to outline options for the UK’s long-term relationship with the bloc around the next UK-EU summit.

“I cannot say to you that where we are is good enough,” he said.

“I will see if we can find consensus around one which will give us clarity about our position and the future of the continent that we live in.”

A summit scheduled for July was postponed following Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation, and a new date has yet to be announced.

Mr Burnham’s comments raised questions about whether Labour could reconsider its 2024 manifesto commitments not to return to the single market or customs union. He did not commit to rejoining either, or to seeking EU membership.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander subsequently said the government needed to respect those manifesto commitments while discussing the available options.

“No-one wants to go back to the toxicity and the divisions of previous Brexit debates,” she said. “But you can’t have a conversation about the future of this country and not address this question.”

Opinion polls

YouGov polling published in June found that 61% of people in Wales believed Britain had been wrong to leave the EU, while 65% considered Brexit more of a failure than a success.

Some 59% supported rejoining the EU, compared with 70% who backed a closer relationship without returning to the bloc, single market or customs union.

However, support for membership fell when respondents were asked about rejoining without the UK’s former opt-outs, including having to adopt the euro and join the Schengen passport-free travel area. On those terms, opponents outnumbered supporters in Wales.

Across England, Scotland and Wales, a closer relationship outside the EU was the only option polled that attracted majority support among both Leave and Remain voters.

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