UK must ‘wait and see’ if Trump provides clarity on steel tariff threat

The UK will have to “wait and see” if Donald Trump provides more clarity on his threat to impose tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports to the US, a minister has said.

In comments on his way to the Super Bowl late on Sunday, the president said he will impose 25% tariffs on “any steel coming into the United States”, adding that aluminium will also be subject to additional duties.

He did not offer any details, but did confirm he plans to announce on Tuesday or Wednesday other “reciprocal tariffs” on countries that have their own duties on US products.

The UK exported 166,433 tonnes of steel to the US in 2023, the last full year for which figures are available.

Figures from trade body UK Steel showed that in 2024 some 162,716 tonnes were sent to the US, but that does not yet include data from December.

Asked on Monday morning about Mr Trump’s comments, Home Office minister Dame Angela Eagle said the UK Government will have to “wait and see whether the president gets more specific about what he meant by that comment”.

She said: “We have a very balanced trading relationship with the US – I think £300 billion worth of trade between our countries – and I think it’s in the best interests of both of us, as longstanding allies and neighbours, that we carry on with that balanced trade.”

British officials are understood to be seeking further details regarding Mr Trump’s comments.

The UK has so far avoided being hit with tariffs, while Mr Trump has imposed, but then delayed, duties on imports from Mexico and Canada, and has also imposed 10% levies on goods from China.

The president has previously suggested a deal could be done to exempt the UK from tariffs, while claiming Britain is “out of line” in its trading relationship with the US.

Liberal Democrats have urged the Prime Minister to hold crisis talks with the leaders of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to discuss the tariff threat.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Westminster Spokesperson David Chadwick MP said: “The UK Government must act to protect what is left of the Welsh steel industry.

“After the Conservatives left the Welsh steel industry to the wolves, the last thing we need is for what remains to be destabilized even further.

“The Labour Government must hold a four nations summit to coordinate action to protect jobs and livelihoods from any further cuts.

“Preserving what remains of our domestic steel industry is vital for both national security and the Welsh economy.”

