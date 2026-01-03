UK ‘not involved in any way’ in strike on Venezuela, Starmer says

Britain was “not involved in any way” in the US strike on Venezuela, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Prime Minister said he wanted to speak to US President Donald Trump and “establish the facts” after the overnight operation which saw multiple explosions ring out and low-flying aircraft sweep over Caracas.

The US president said that Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife Cilia Flores, had been captured and flown out of the country after months of pressure from Washington.

He is expected to hold a news conference later.

Asked whether he had spoken to Mr Trump on Saturday, Sir Keir said: “No, I haven’t, and it’s obviously a fast-moving situation, and we need to establish all the facts.

“What I can say is that the UK was not involved in any way in this operation, and as you’d expect, we’re focusing on British nationals in Venezuela (and) working very closely with our embassy.

“I want to talk to the president. I will want to talk to allies, but at the moment, I think we need to establish the facts.

“I think President Trump is doing a press conference later, so hopefully more information will come out then.”

Sir Keir is facing pressure from opposition critics including the Liberal Democrats and Green Party to condemn the action, but he insisted on Saturday he wanted to “establish the facts first.”

However, he added: “I always say and believe we should all uphold international law, but I think at this stage, fast-moving situation, let’s establish the facts and take it from there.”

Around 500 UK nationals are in the country and work is ongoing to “safeguard” them, Sir Keir said.

Travel guidance

The Foreign Office has updated its travel guidance to advise against all travel to the South American nation.

It said: “If you are a British national already living or travelling in Venezuela, you should shelter in place, but be prepared to change your plans quickly if necessary.

“Regularly review your departure options and make sure your travel documents are valid and accessible.

“You should have a ‘personal emergency plan’, including practical steps for leaving the country or staying safe during a crisis, that does not depend on support from the UK government.”

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Keir Starmer should condemn Trump’s illegal action in Venezuela.

“Maduro is a brutal and illegitimate dictator, but unlawful attacks like this make us all less safe.

“Trump is giving a green light to the likes of Putin and Xi to attack other countries with impunity.”

Green Party leader Zack Polanski claimed the US president believed he could “act with impunity”.

“The PM and Foreign Secretary should be condemning this illegal strike and breach of international human rights law,” he said.

‘Unorthodox’

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage claimed the US’s “unorthodox” military operation in Venezuela could prove a deterrent to future Russian and Chinese aggression.

In a post on X, he said: “The American actions in Venezuela overnight are unorthodox and contrary to international law — but if they make China and Russia think twice, it may be a good thing.

“I hope the Venezuelan people can now turn a new leaf without Maduro.”