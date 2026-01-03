UK ‘not involved in any way’ in strike on Venezuela, Starmer says
Britain was “not involved in any way” in the US strike on Venezuela, Sir Keir Starmer has said.
The Prime Minister said he wanted to speak to US President Donald Trump and “establish the facts” after the overnight operation which saw multiple explosions ring out and low-flying aircraft sweep over Caracas.
The US president said that Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife Cilia Flores, had been captured and flown out of the country after months of pressure from Washington.
He is expected to hold a news conference later.
Asked whether he had spoken to Mr Trump on Saturday, Sir Keir said: “No, I haven’t, and it’s obviously a fast-moving situation, and we need to establish all the facts.
“What I can say is that the UK was not involved in any way in this operation, and as you’d expect, we’re focusing on British nationals in Venezuela (and) working very closely with our embassy.
“I want to talk to the president. I will want to talk to allies, but at the moment, I think we need to establish the facts.
“I think President Trump is doing a press conference later, so hopefully more information will come out then.”
Sir Keir is facing pressure from opposition critics including the Liberal Democrats and Green Party to condemn the action, but he insisted on Saturday he wanted to “establish the facts first.”
However, he added: “I always say and believe we should all uphold international law, but I think at this stage, fast-moving situation, let’s establish the facts and take it from there.”
Around 500 UK nationals are in the country and work is ongoing to “safeguard” them, Sir Keir said.
Travel guidance
The Foreign Office has updated its travel guidance to advise against all travel to the South American nation.
It said: “If you are a British national already living or travelling in Venezuela, you should shelter in place, but be prepared to change your plans quickly if necessary.
“Regularly review your departure options and make sure your travel documents are valid and accessible.
“You should have a ‘personal emergency plan’, including practical steps for leaving the country or staying safe during a crisis, that does not depend on support from the UK government.”
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Keir Starmer should condemn Trump’s illegal action in Venezuela.
“Maduro is a brutal and illegitimate dictator, but unlawful attacks like this make us all less safe.
“Trump is giving a green light to the likes of Putin and Xi to attack other countries with impunity.”
Green Party leader Zack Polanski claimed the US president believed he could “act with impunity”.
“The PM and Foreign Secretary should be condemning this illegal strike and breach of international human rights law,” he said.
‘Unorthodox’
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage claimed the US’s “unorthodox” military operation in Venezuela could prove a deterrent to future Russian and Chinese aggression.
In a post on X, he said: “The American actions in Venezuela overnight are unorthodox and contrary to international law — but if they make China and Russia think twice, it may be a good thing.
“I hope the Venezuelan people can now turn a new leaf without Maduro.”
Come on Labour. Elect a PM with backbone. What evidence does he want? Farages best mate in the US has illegally done this, and Labour think that the US will not meddle in Labours chance to keep power?
Hey, Labour types that were warned that leopard’s eat faces, seeing this from Trump?
We know Starmer was not involved. The operation was successful
Kidnapping a leader of another country – no matter what they have supposedly done – is not legal, full stop. No matter how Trump tries to spin it. Ultimately, the US is now a rogue nation – doing what it wants regardless of international law.
What is scary is who is Trump’s best mate here in the UK and is seemingly on polls to become next PM. What will he get up to and where will we all end up?
Unapologetic antisemitic and racist cretin.
Quote: “if they make China and Russia think twice, it may be a good thing.” Does Farage seriously expect us to believe that Putin is scared of Trump? The same Trump who called Putin a “genius” for invading Ukraine and repeatedly blamed the war on Zelensky rather than the aggressor. In reality, the opposite is more likely. Unilateral, unlawful actions by the US against their neighbours actually risks emboldening Russia and China, not deterring them. It encourages them to deepen alliances across Latin America among states that feel threatened by Trump’s behaviour. This is no different from why many Eastern… Read more »