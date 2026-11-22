Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh expressed regret that the talks had failed to produce the “bold ambition” needed, as negotiations in the Turkish resort city of Antalya became mired in disagreement over a draft agreement that contained no mention of fossil fuels.

The UK has criticised the “immensely disappointing” failure to reach agreement at the United Nations Cop31 climate summit, formally objecting to a proposed deal that “moves us backwards on the science” of tackling climate change.

Britain joined the European Union and several other blocs and nations in objecting to the draft of the final agreement, which failed to mention fossil fuels or call for a move away from coal, oil and gas as energy sources.

In a statement, Ms Fahnbulleh said: “This Cop sought to confront hard truths – that global warming is set to overshoot 1.5C and that we must act with ever more urgency to address it.

“The moment required bold ambition and we have been working tirelessly to try to build consensus. It is immensely disappointing we have been unable to do so.

“This only strengthens our resolve to work with partners around the world on the genuine progress made in Antalya on tackling the climate crisis.

“Our commitment to multilateralism and protecting our communities from the realities of overshoot is unwavering.”

In a separate statement setting out the UK’s position, the Government said: “The United Kingdom does not believe the cover decision proposed by the presidencies

meets the moment.

“We believe it moves us backwards on the science when we must accelerate implementation. It has compromised where it should have presented bold collective ambition on climate action.”

The Government said it remained committed to accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels, supporting clean electrification, as well as improving access to finance for countries adapting to climate change.

It said the UK was “ready to return to Cop32 in Addis Ababa with advances made, even stronger resolve and an improved Cop process”.

The UK statement came as the two-week summit in Antalya ran more than 44 hours beyond its scheduled conclusion amid wrangling over the final agreement, which needs near-unanimous consensus to pass.

The EU rejected the draft, with the bloc’s representative arguing it was “hijacked” by oil states.

Irish minister Darragh O’Brien said the EU “will not accept a Cop that greenwashes” fossil fuels, the key driver of climate change, and that the draft “does not begin to address the climate emergency that we face”.