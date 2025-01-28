UK population could reach 72.5 million by 2032 due to rise in net migration

The UK population could grow by almost five million over the next decade to reach 72.5 million by mid-2032 because of net migration, figures suggest.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) projects the rise from 67.6 million in mid-2022 will be driven almost entirely by net migration, with the difference between the number of people arriving and leaving the country estimated to total 4.9 million over the 10-year period.

This is compared to the natural change in population – the difference between births and deaths – projected to be “around zero”.

The data, published on Tuesday, assumes the level of net migration will average 340,000 a year from mid-2028 onwards, lower than current levels.

The number of births compared to the number of deaths across the period is estimated to be almost identical – 6.8 million.