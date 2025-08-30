UK puts pressure on Israel over Gaza aid access

The UK has announced further humanitarian support for Gaza as Israel signalled it would slow or stop aid into the north of the territory.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy called for Israel to allow a “surge in aid” as he pledged support for pregnant women and new mothers.

‘Catastrophic’

He said: “The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains catastrophic, with famine in Gaza City and women and girls bearing the brunt of the suffering.

“The UK is doing all we can to improve the situation but we remain crystal clear: for aid to have impact, Israel must ensure it is allowed in and delivered safely and securely to civilians in desperate need.”

Israel has indicated it will scale down its aid supplies in Gaza City and the north of the Gaza Strip as it prepares a fresh offensive against Hamas.

Stop airdrops

An official told the Associated Press on Saturday that Israel will stop airdrops over Gaza City in the coming days and reduce the arrival of aid trucks into the northern part of the strip, as it prepares to evacuate hundreds of thousands of residents south.

The UK is set to provide £3 million through the UN’s sexual and reproductive health agency UNFPA to support midwives in Gaza, where about 130 women a day are giving birth.

The Foreign Office is also working with Oxfam GB to distribute menstrual hygiene products that are suitable for women and girls with limited access to clean water.

Mr Lammy said: “This new funding will help improve midwifery provisions and make giving birth safer. It is critical to improving the situation for mothers and their newborn babies.

“But this funding can only have maximum impact if the government of Israel allows it.

“Israel must ensure protection of civilians including healthcare staff and health infrastructure, and enable the delivery of life-saving medicines, medical equipment and healthcare supplies into Gaza.

“We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, a surge in aid and a framework to deliver long-term peace.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

