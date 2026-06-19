UK retail sales beat expectations amid hot weather boost

Henry Saker-Clark, Press Association Deputy Business Editor

UK retail sales bounced back last month as department stores and online retailers were buoyed by hot weather, according to new figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the total volume of retail sales, which measures the quantity bought, increased by 1.2% in May.

It compared with a decline of 1% in April, which was revised from a 1.3% fall in its previous estimate.

The latest monthly increase was stronger than expected, with analysts having pointed to a 0.5% rise for May.

Economists linked May’s strong performance to hotter weather during the month.

Retailers said sales of outdoor furniture and fans were higher for the month due to the weather conditions and promotions.

Sales volumes across non-store retailers, which predominantly consist of online retailers, rose by 6.1% for the month, representing the sharpest increase since February 2025.

The ONS said the weather and discounting activity also boosted UK department stores, which reported a 2.5% increase.

Household goods retailers also saw a 3.2% increase for the month while clothing and footwear shops also reported growth, at 0.3%.

However, food retailers continued to report a decline in volumes, with a 0.4% decline month on month.

Official data also showed that retail sales were up 0.4% for the three months to May, with the decline in April offsetting growth in both March and May.

ONS senior statistician Jon Gough said: “Retail sales continued to grow, albeit at a slower pace, in the most recent three months, with department stores doing especially well.

“Feedback from retailers suggested the hot weather in May helped sales of items such as fans and paddling pools.

“Computer and telecoms stores continued to do well following product launches in March while online retailers also performed strongly, with feedback suggesting that this was helped by promotion.”

Jacqueline Windsor, head of retail at PwC UK, said: “At face value, retail sales surprised on the upside in May.

“However, last month benefited from both a weak comparable period, with May 2025 seeing a decline in sales as shoppers brought forward their spring purchases following an unusually warm March and April; and the heatwave coinciding with the bank holiday and half-term towards the end of the month, which helped the sales of everything from barbecue foods and summer fashions, to fans and paddling pools.

“The high street itself did not benefit, though, with footfall declining and online retailers reaping the rewards.”