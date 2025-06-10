Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

UK sanctions two Israeli ministers as it ramps up pressure over Gaza

10 Jun 2025 1 minute read
A man travelling to his home or the remains of his home in North Gaza Governorate. Image: Oxfam

Two Israeli government ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, have been sanctioned by the UK.

Mr Ben-Gvir, the security minister, and Mr Smotrich, the finance minister in Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government will both face a travel ban and see their assets frozen.

The move comes as the UK and other Western nations seek to ramp up pressure on Israel’s government amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

“Outrageous”

Israel’s foreign affairs minister Gideon Sa’ar said it was “outrageous that elected representatives and members of the government are subjected to these kind of measures”.

Mr Smotrich and Mr Ben-Gvir both belong to right wing parties which help to prop up Mr Netanyahu’s fragile coalition government.

Both have been criticised for their hardline stance on the war in Gaza.

Mr Smotrich has campaigned against allowing aid into Gaza, while Mr Ben-Gvir has called for Gaza’s people to be resettled from the territory.

