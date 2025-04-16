UK seeking ‘better deal with EU’, but warned of risks to US trade
Ministers are seeking “a better deal with the EU to see cheaper food and drink on people’s tables”, the UK Government has said, amid reports it is closing in on a new partnership with the bloc.
Negotiators are close to signing up to the EU’s food and veterinary standards, according to reports by the Telegraph newspaper.
This would allow for easier trade of food produce across the English Channel, and the Irish Sea.
American food
But closer ties with Europe could shut out American food from Britain, which Donald Trump has indicated he wants to sell more of around the world.
The US president has signalled food standards in Europe and the UK are among the barriers which hamper American imports.
Former Brexit negotiator Lord Frost told the Telegraph that “one of the things the Americans most want is access to our food and agriculture market”, as he hit out at suggestions an EU deal was close.
‘Growth’
A Government spokesperson said: “Growth is a priority as part of our Plan for Change, delivering good British jobs and more pounds in people’s pockets.”
“Reducing trade barriers for our businesses is vitally important to that, which is why we are seeking better trading relations with partners across the world – getting a better deal with the EU to see cheaper food and drink on people’s tables, alongside a new economic deal with the US.”
Here’s an idea. Perhaps the US could improve their own standards in order to trade more freely with the largest and richest single market in the world.
Sod the US. Unstable nation that disappears innocent people, detains and tortures innocent visitors and now looking to de nation born and bred US people into slave camps. They are going after rights groups, lawyers and the press. Basically anyone who says the truth about trump and dumping DEI.
This is not a stable nation to do business with. Brexit has no benefit, we need the EU for safety.
if there’s a choice between the diversity and high standard of European food and American rubber cheese and hormone-pumped US beef, I’d choose Europe every time!