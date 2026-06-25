UK sees new highest June temperature as records tumble for second day in a row

Emily Beament, Press Association Environment Correspondent

A new record high temperature has been set for June for the second day in a row as the UK swelters in a punishing heatwave.

The Met Office said temperatures had reached 36.4C at Yeovilton, Somerset, on Thursday afternoon, provisionally making it the UK’s hottest June day on record.

The new high surpasses both the previous record set on Wednesday, when temperatures reached 36.1C in Gosport, Hampshire, and the long-standing record for June heat which dates back to the infamous summer of 1976.