UK sends officer to Greenland for joint military operation

The UK has sent a military officer to Greenland as Denmark steps up its military presence in the Arctic and High North, amid repeated calls by Donald Trump for the US to assume control of the territory.

Denmark’s defence minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, said on Wednesday an upcoming joint operation would involve several allied countries, warning that “no one can predict what will happen tomorrow”.

Downing Street confirmed one UK military officer had been sent at Denmark’s request to join a reconnaissance group ahead of a planned Arctic Endurance exercise, but denied it amounted to a “deployment”.

“We share President Trump’s concern about the security of the High North. And you see this as part of Nato and JEF nations stepping up to reinforce security in the High North,” a spokesperson said.

“Stepping up with stronger exercising, to deter the Russian aggression and the Chinese activity.”

Asked about the move later on Thursday, a No 10 official insisted the visit was a “routine part of military planning” ahead of a Danish-led exercise.

“We regularly join our allies on their recces,” he said, adding: “This is not a deployment of troops, it’s a military recce ahead of future Danish-led exercises.”

Germany, Sweden, Norway, and France confirmed they would send personnel to the joint mission, which aims to map out further cooperation to bolster regional security and “strengthen our ability to operate in the area,” Denmark’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Renewed security concerns come amid fresh pressure from Mr Trump, who has long insisted that the US must take over Greenland to prevent Russia or China from gaining control of the territory.

His administration has even threatened to use force to annex Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Nato ally Denmark, prompting concern about the future of the transatlantic alliance.

Since the US began openly discussing the annexation of Greenland at the start of 2026, the UK has stepped up discussions on Arctic security, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer raising the issue in calls last week with Mr Trump, the Danish prime minister and the Nato secretary-general.

Rasmus Jarlov, the chair of Denmark’s defence committee, told the BBC that support from European allies “meant the world”.

“We are very grateful for the support, also from the UK, from Keir Starmer, who has been very crystal clear as well that they support us in this,” he said.

“That means the world to us, because Denmark alone against the United States, that’s a tough battle, so we really need the help and the backing of allies, so sending some troops up there is a very good signal.”

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed on Wednesday his country had agreed to join the joint military operation.

“At the request of Denmark, I have decided that France will participate in the joint exercises organised by Denmark in Greenland, Operation Arctic Endurance,” he said in a post on X.

“The first French military elements are already on their way. Others will follow.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has pledged to step up Arctic security during her tour of Scandinavia.

Ahead of the trip, she said: “Britain is stepping up on Arctic security. With our allies we are working to strengthen Arctic defences and deter any attempts from the likes of Vladimir Putin to threaten our interests and our infrastructure.”

She added: “We see it as our responsibility and our duty to tackle these challenges head on, making us all safer in the process.

“Arctic security is a critical transatlantic partnership issue for the security of Britain and Nato. Coming together as an alliance allows us to unify and tackle this emerging threat.”

Danish officials agreed to create a working group during a Wednesday meeting in Washington with US vice president JD Vance and secretary of state Marco Rubio, despite a “fundamental disagreement” over a proposed American takeover of the territory.