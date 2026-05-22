UK set for record hot May day with parts of country hotter than Barbados

Ted Hennessey, Press Association

The UK is forecast to see its hottest May day on record over the bank holiday weekend, with parts of the country set to be hotter than Barbados.

Heat health alerts have been issued for much of the Midlands, eastern England and the South East ahead of a heatwave.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) yellow alerts come into force on Friday morning, with officials warning that the hot weather could cause minor disruption to health and social care services through to Wednesday.

Vulnerable people may need extra support, with hotter indoor temperatures also expected, according to the UKHSA.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 33C in southern England and the Midlands on Monday — higher than the UK’s current May temperature record of 32.8C.

Highs of 28C are expected in parts of south-east England on Friday before climbing above 30C across swathes of England and Wales over the following days.

It means many areas will also be hotter than top European holiday spots including Mykonos, Marbella and Benidorm.

Met Office deputy chief forecaster, Steve Kocher, said: “It is likely that the May and spring UK temperature records will be broken over the bank holiday weekend, with forecast temperatures surpassing the existing record of 32.8C.”

Parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland are forecast to see temperatures reaching the mid-20s by next week.

A UK heatwave is officially recorded when an area experiences at least three consecutive days with temperatures meeting or exceeding the region’s heatwave threshold.

The current May temperature record stands at 32.8C, recorded in Camden Square, London, in 1922.

The warmest day recorded in the UK so far this year was 26.6C at Kew Gardens in south-west London in April.

Alzheimer’s Society said people can support loved ones or neighbours with dementia by leaving drinking water within easy reach and ensuring they opt for light-coloured, airy clothes, stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm, take cool showers and keep blinds closed.

The British Heart Foundation said those with heart conditions face specific risks because the organ has to work harder to keep the body’s core temperature at normal levels while blood vessels dilate, which can lead to a drop in blood pressure.

Hotter conditions often lead to a surge in ambulance callouts and Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) rescues along UK coastlines as people experience heat stress or get into trouble in the water.

Cancer Research UK urged people to enjoy the sun safely by covering up and using sunscreen.

Its most recent data for the year 2022 shows there were 20,980 new cases of melanoma, the highest number it has ever seen.

New analysis from the charity also suggests the number of people told they have melanoma will reach 26,500 a year by 2040.