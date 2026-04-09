UK should withdraw from Israel trade agreement after Beirut attack – Polanski

Zack Polanski has called for the UK Government to withdraw from the UK-Israel trade agreement, following Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

Speaking as he launched the party’s local election campaign in Deptford, south-east London, on Thursday, the Green Party leader insisted “robust” sanctions are needed following the attack.

Israel bombarded Beirut overnight in one of the deadliest days in the country since the US and Israel began the Middle East conflict.

The strike was carried out despite a ceasefire with Iran, amid disagreement over whether the pause includes fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

Addressing his supporters, Mr Polanski said: “What is it going to take for this Government to actually put robust sanctions on Israel?

“It is outrageous that Israel are still enjoying diplomatic and trade privileges from the international community.

“As a Green Party, we are calling on this Government to make much more robust sanctions, to withdraw the UK-Israel trade agreement.”

He later told reporters he believes Israel is “behaving in a completely uncontrolled way” and it acts like it has “complete immunity” from criticism.

Earlier on Thursday, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said she was “deeply troubled” by Israel’s strikes, telling Times Radio that failing to include Lebanon in the ceasefire could “destabilise the whole region”.

Mr Polanski also branded US President Donald Trump an “increasingly unpredictable and dangerous man” for his comments threatening that a civilisation could die ahead of the ceasefire being announced.

He argued the UK is “not safe when our security relies on Donald Trump”, instead suggesting the Government seeks a closer relationship with Europe, calling Brexit “one of the most catastrophic decisions this country has ever made”.

The Green leader predicted his party is “heading for a new record-breaking result” in May’s elections.

“In 2023 we had record-breaking results as a Green Party, we got over 241 new councillors,” he said.

“Now, 2023 was an election where double the number of seats were in play than there are at this election.

“Nevertheless, I am confident, but not complacent, in this election we are going to beat 241 councillors and we are heading for a new record-breaking result for the Green Party.”