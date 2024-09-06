UK signs first international treaty on artificial intelligence

The UK has joined the EU and the United States in signing the first international treaty on artificial intelligence, which commits nations to protecting the public from potential dangers linked to the technology.

It is the first legally binding international treaty on the technology, the framework of which has been agreed by human rights organisation the Council of Europe.

The treaty will require countries to monitor the development of AI and ensure the technology is managed with strict parameters, and includes provisions to protect the public and their data, human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

It will also commit nations to take action against instances were the misuse of AI models is uncovered.

Once ratified, it will be brought into effect in the UK, with existing laws and measures enhanced as a result.