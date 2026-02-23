UK support for Ukraine ‘stronger than ever’ ahead of war’s fourth anniversary

Sir Keir Starmer will chair a meeting of Ukraine’s allies on Tuesday to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The Prime Minister is set to convene a virtual meeting of the “coalition of the willing” to discuss recent peace talks and further support for Kyiv amid the ongoing conflict.

Ahead of the meeting, Downing Street issued a defiant statement, accusing Moscow of “stalling and backtracking” while carrying out “depraved attacks” on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in the depths of winter.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Russia is not winning this war. It will not win this war.”

He added: “With tomorrow’s anniversary looming, our message to the Ukrainian people is simple: Britain is with you, stronger than ever.

“The war remains the defining security challenge of our age. It is about whether Ukrainian and European freedom will endure.

“We will stand with Ukraine until a just and lasting peace is secured, and beyond.”

Russia’s bombardment of Ukraine continued over the weekend, with a barrage of missiles and drones killing one person in Kyiv and striking the country’s energy grid.

The winter months have seen Moscow target civilian infrastructure in what Ukrainian officials have described as an effort to “weaponise the cold” while temperatures routinely plunge below zero.

Meanwhile, preparations for the deployment of British troops as part of a multi-national peacekeeping force continue.

Britain and France have spearheaded discussions with allies on a “coalition of the willing” that would deploy peacekeeping forces if a deal is reached to end the war.

On Sunday, John Healey said he wanted to be the first defence secretary to send British soldiers to Ukraine “because this will mean that this war is finally over”.

His comments came after former prime minister Boris Johnson said the UK and allies should send non-combat troops to Ukraine now to show support for Kyiv’s sovereignty.

Asked about Mr Johnson’s comments, Sir Keir’s official spokesman said the Prime Minister had been “clear” that British troops would be deployed “following an end to hostilities”.

He added: “The onus is on Russia to come to the table constructively and bring about that just and lasting peace.”