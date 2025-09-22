Support our Nation today - please donate here
UK taxes to rise steadily to combat mounting public spending pressures – KPMG

22 Sep 2025 2 minute read
(left to right) Health Secretary Wes Streeting, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the launch of the government’s 10-year health plan. Photo Jack Hill/The Times/PA Wire

The UK Government faces tough tax choices in the years ahead with mounting public spending pressures versus sluggish economic growth, according to new forecasts.

Economists for KPMG said it had been an unexpectedly strong start to 2025 but the second half was looking more uncertain.

The accountancy giant is forecasting UK gross domestic product (GDP) to rise by 1.2% over 2025 and 1.1% in 2026.

Uncertainty

Consumers are expected to remain cautious in relation to spending while uncertainty about trade policy continues to pose a risk to levels of business investment, according to its latest UK Economic Outlook report.

“While the economy showed resilience at the start of the year, the second half looks more uncertain,” Yael Selfin, KPMG UK’s chief economist, said.

“Elevated tax burdens, weaker global trade and cautious consumers are likely to keep growth subdued into 2026.”

The Chancellor is facing a “tough balancing act” with “mounting pressures on health and defence spending, combined with weaker growth”, she said.

Shortfall

Rachel Reeves will also come under pressure to cover the shortfall left by policy U-turns, namely the reversal of planned welfare and winter fuel payments cuts, as well as the higher cost of government debt.

This is likely to result in tax rises in the autumn Budget, rather than cutbacks to spending on public services, KPMG forecast.

But the challenges are set to continue beyond November’s Budget and there could be a “gradual ratcheting up of tax revenues over the next decade” to meet mounting spending demands and slower economic growth.

Meanwhile, KPMG said there could be one more cut to UK interest rates before the end of the year – breaking away from other economists who have predicted rates will stay the same until 2026.

Ms Selfin said the Bank of England will “proceed cautiously” but that slowing economic growth and a weakening jobs market means it is likely to ease borrowing costs before the end of the year.

It is then forecasting another rate cuts during 2026, bringing the level down to 3.25% by the end of the year.

Amir
Amir
3 hours ago

Just implement a one off 2% wealth tax. The rich folk can pay it. We don’t need to feel too sorry for them. It just means their next Bentley purchase is delayed a few weeks.

Howie
Howie
2 hours ago
Reply to  Amir

The difficulty is what is the definition of rich, they cannot even agree that.

Amir
Amir
1 hour ago
Reply to  Howie

Someone who has loads of dough.

Bryce
Bryce
1 hour ago

Someone has to pay for the government of robber barons:

https://www.itv.com/watch/the-covid-contracts-follow-the-money/10a6572a0001B

hdavies15
hdavies15
4 minutes ago
Reply to  Bryce

The history of “government” is one of deception and delusion. People on average and below average earnings have always carried a disproportionate burden at the individual level. Starmer’s crew are no different.

