UK tents arrive in Gaza after months of delay

More than 1,000 UK-supplied tents have been allowed into Gaza after months of delay, the Foreign Office has said.

Some 1,100 tents entered Gaza via the border crossing at Kerem Shalom on Tuesday, with more expected to arrive during the week.

The Foreign Office said the delivery had been held up for months, but had finally been allowed into Gaza thanks to international efforts to expand aid access.

In total, the tents are expected to provide shelter for 12,000 people as weather conditions get worse over winter in a territory where 92% of homes have been destroyed or damaged by war.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the situation in Gaza was “dire” and the arrival of the tents was “welcome news” but “only one step”.

She said: “Parents have been trying to shelter their children under broken roofs and open skies.

“These tents will provide a lifeline to thousands of people needing shelter, protecting them from the cold winds and relentless rain turning rubble into mud.”

Calling for more aid to be allowed into Gaza, Ms Cooper added: “Earlier this year I saw yet another consignment of aid stuck at the border in Jordan. This cannot be allowed to continue.

“The arrival of these tents shows the scale of potential impact when our aid gets in, and we will continue to do all we can to urge unhindered humanitarian access, the opening of all the crossings, the implementation of the peace plan, and a path to peace.”

Jonathan Veitch, Unicef special representative in Palestine, said conditions in Gaza were “extremely difficult”, particularly for children, adding: “Much more is needed.”

Meanwhile, both Israel and Hamas continue to accuse each other of violating the ceasefire agreed in October.