Helen Corbett, Press Association Political Correspondent

The UK will pay hundreds of millions annually to the EU as part of the deal Andy Burnham clinched last week, a minister has said.

Agreements aimed at removing trade barriers and putting a stop to most post-Brexit checks on food and drink products as well as linking the EU and UK carbon trading schemes were sealed at last week’s Brussels summit.

The text of the deals, published on Thursday, set out calculations for annual payments the UK must pay to the bloc under the deal.

An “operational contribution” that broadly mirrors how member states pay into the bloc’s budget will be based on UK and EU gross domestic product, while a separate “participation fee” will be 4% of that contribution.

The latter will go towards the running of a shared biosecurity area, such as for IT systems.

Environment minister Emma Hardy put the cost to the UK at the low hundreds of millions.

She told Times Radio: “I believe from when I was looking at this earlier on today, it’s in the low hundreds of millions, but I would have to double check the exact figure for you.”

She said this was “a contribution fee towards the cost of administering the border”.

The Government estimates the deal will bring in up to £17 billion a year to the UK economy by 2040.

Ministers say most British exporters already meet the bloc’s standards, but legislation that will allow the UK to align with EU rules for certain sectors was also introduced this week.

Officials said the UK would also be “consulted early” on new rules, while the Bill would give Parliament scrutiny over changes.

In future cases where the EU seeks to impose rules that the UK refuses to accept, it is understood this would ultimately go to an independent tribunal if no agreement can be found.

The food deal also sets out a 10-year exit clause that requires any side who backs out in that timeframe to pay costs.

These would be “reasonable and proportionate” costs incurred by the other party to set up border controls – for example the costs of infrastructure, equipment, initial recruitment and training and an audit would establish how much is owed.

Downing Street said such a clause was “standard practice” and emphasised it applies equally to both sides.