Christopher McKeon, Press Association Political Correspondent

The UK will persevere with a “deeply flawed” Cop climate process despite the collapse of talks at this year’s summit, a senior minister has signalled.

Louise Haigh, the First Secretary of State, said the Cop process would be reformed “in an ideal world” but remained “the only one available to us” for tackling climate change.

Talks in Antalya, Turkey, collapsed over the weekend in a disagreement over a draft final agreement that failed to mention fossil fuels or call for a move away from coal, oil and gas as energy sources.

It is the first Cop summit to end without an agreement since 2009.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday, Ms Haigh said: “It’s really frustrating, and it’s clearly a very flawed process.

“It’s very, very difficult to get agreement with over 190 nations when we have frankly ideological, existential differences in opinion, but it’s the only one available to us.”

The two-week summit in Antalya ran more than 44 hours beyond its scheduled conclusion amid wrangling over the final agreement, which needs near-unanimous consensus to pass.

Britain joined other nations to object to the draft agreement’s failure to mention fossil fuels, saying in an official statement the draft “moves us backwards on the science when we must accelerate implementation”.

The EU also rejected the draft, with the bloc’s representative arguing it was “hijacked” by oil states.

In response, UK Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh expressed regret that the talks had failed.

She said: “This Cop sought to confront hard truths – that global warming is set to overshoot 1.5C and that we must act with ever more urgency to address it.

“The moment required bold ambition and we have been working tirelessly to try to build consensus. It is immensely disappointing we have been unable to do so.”