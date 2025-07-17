UK unemployment jumps to highest since 2021 as wage growth slows

Britain’s jobless rate has struck its highest level for four years as workers also faced another slowdown in wage growth, official figures have shown.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of UK unemployment increased to 4.7% in the three months to May, from 4.6% in three months to April.

It said this marked the highest level since June 2021.

Meanwhile, average earnings growth, excluding bonuses, slowed to 5% in the period to May to its lowest level for almost three years.

The figures point towards further pressure in the UK labour market, days after the governor of the Bank of England warned that the Bank is prepared to make larger interest rate cuts if it sees that the job market slowing.

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: “The labour market continues to weaken, with the number of employees on payroll falling again, though revised tax data shows the decline in recent months is less pronounced than previously estimated.

“Pay growth fell again in both cash and real terms, but both measures remain relatively strong by historic standards.”

