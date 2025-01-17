UK visitors face £6 rise in permit fee

Visitors to the UK face a £6 increase in the cost of a digital permit.

The Home Office said it is proposing to raise the maximum price of an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) – which currently costs £10 – to £16.

Legislation to enact the change was laid before Parliament on Thursday and is subject to approval.

Combined with price rises for other immigration and nationality products and services – such as for sponsorship and naturalisation as a British citizen – this is forecast to generate an additional £269 million per year.

It is not known when price rises may be implemented.