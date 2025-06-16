Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

UK warns the situation in Middle East ‘has potential to deteriorate further’

16 Jun 2025 2 minute read
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers a statement at 10 Downing Street in London. Image: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

The UK Government is planning for “a variety of developments” as other countries stepped up efforts to bring back citizens stranded in Israel.

The Foreign Office has advised against all travel to Israel, but Britons already in the country now face difficulties getting home – with the airspace closed due to the conflict with Iran.

A No 10 spokesman said: “We, of course, recognise this is a fast-moving situation that has the potential to deteriorate further, quickly and without warning.”

He added: “We are keeping all our advice under constant review and we plan for a variety of developments, as you would expect.”

Poland has announced an evacuation of around 200 of its citizens in a bus convoy to Jordan, while the Czech Republic and Slovakian governments have organised repatriation flights from the region.

Strikes

Iran fired further missiles at Israel overnight, while Israel’s military claimed to have “full air superiority” over Tehran as strikes continued.

The escalating conflict will be high on the agenda as leaders from the G7 group of wealthy democracies meet in Canada.

Sir Keir Starmer said that the G7 meeting in Alberta would provide an opportunity for allies to make the case for de-escalation in the “fast-moving” situation in the Middle East, with US president Donald Trump among those set to attend.

Sir Keir called for “restraint and de-escalation” during a bilateral meeting with Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni in Kananaskis, Canada, on Sunday evening.

Mr Trump is reported to have vetoed an Israeli plan to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

‘Private’

Downing Street would not be drawn on whether the UK was aware of the plan to assassinate the Iranian leader.

A No 10 spokesman said: “We wouldn’t comment on private conversations or intelligence matters.

“We are concerned by further escalation, which is in no-one’s interest, and we’re working closely with our allies to press for a return to diplomacy.”

The UK has been calling for de-escalation, and Sir Keir confirmed on Saturday that more RAF jets would be sent to the region for “contingency support”.

Amir
Amir
2 hours ago

So how is continuing to send our 2 fighter jets and a few missiles to support one side helping to de-escalate the situation? The zionists are the aggressor in this war and are refusing to cease their bombardment.

Mab Meirion
Mab Meirion
1 hour ago
Reply to  Amir

I love that photograph…he did it…it looks like he is auditioning for the goon show…they know not what to do other than the wrong thing…the Fat Shanks Effect…

Believe me they have been war gaming this since Bush…

A waropoly board with the pieces at play like a planetary alignment that spells no good…putting criminals and evil men in charge never works…!

Adrian
Adrian
46 minutes ago
Reply to  Mab Meirion

Seems that he’s finally tuned in to the mood of the nation.

Johnny
Johnny
34 minutes ago
Reply to  Adrian

The vast majority of Brits oppose Starmers war games.
Even Mr Trump wants to stay out of this one.

Adrian
Adrian
19 minutes ago
Reply to  Johnny

I meant with the ‘shoot myself in the head’ gesture.

Paul E Dangerously
Paul E Dangerously
8 minutes ago

Israel in the last 2hours has issued an evacuation order for a district of Tehran.

And apparently bombed an Iranian tv station.

Looking for regime change obviously and carnage possibly on another level from Lebanon.

