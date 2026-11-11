UK welfare system “does not always align with Welsh Government priorities”, says Wales deputy first minister

Ella Groves – ICNN Senedd Reporter

The UK welfare system does not align with Welsh Government “principles of fairness and compassion,” Wales’ deputy first minister has said.

Speaking on Tuesday, November 10, Sioned Williams told the Senedd that without action, more households in Wales risk being drawn into “financial hardship” or “crisis”.

The deputy first minister said many of the levers to address welfare in Wales remain with Westminster.

The goal, she told members, is to build a Welsh welfare system that is easier to access and simpler to understand – allowing more people to receive the help they are entitled to.

She said: “The UK welfare system does not always align with Welsh Government priorities, and it does not align with our principles of fairness and compassion.

“While improving access to existing support is essential, we must also continue to explore how an expanded Welsh system of benefits and support can better meet the needs of our communities.

“Ultimately, a welfare system should provide a reliable foundation that prevents people from falling into poverty and helps them to live with dignity.”

“Respect taxpayers”

Reform’s shadow minister for fairness, Cristiana Emsley, said welfare must “protect those in need, reward work, and respect taxpayers”.

She said: “Compassion without financial responsibility is an unfunded promise, and Wales has had quite enough of those”

The Fflint Wrecsam MS criticised Ms Williams’ statement for a lack of detail on wealth creation and productivity, suggesting welfare should be “a safety net, not a permanent substitute for economic opportunity”.

Ms Emsley told the deputy first minister the problem is not a “shortage of compassion” but instead a “spectacular shortage of financial credibility”.

Ms Williams recognised there would be financial implications for the Welsh Government, should welfare be devolved, but stressed it would have to be “done in a responsible way over a period of time, as was the case in Scotland”.

Ensuring a fair settlement for Wales, she said, along with the gradual devolution of powers from Westminster would allow Welsh people to be served “more effectively”.

“Sustainable”

Noting the strain on public finances, Conservative local government spokesperson Peter Fox asked the minister about the cost of a Welsh welfare system and any savings it might make.

The Sir Fynwy Torfaen MS told members “nobody questions” that those who genuinely need support from the state should receive it but said welfare must be “sustainable”.

Mr Fox continued: “Where people can work, they should be supported and encouraged into employment because work remains the most reliable route out of poverty, providing not only financial security, but opportunity, purpose, and independence.”

He challenged the Welsh Government to prove the success of existing devolved services before seeking any further powers.

Ms Williams agreed that those who are able to work should be encouraged to, but recognised that people often face barriers to employment.

She said: “We have to make sure that people are able to take up opportunities for employment and, sometimes, from places of disadvantage, they’re not able to do that.”

The deputy first minister also highlighted the work being done in line with the Welsh benefits charter in making support easier to access and reducing “unnecessary bureaucracy”.

She reminded members that when people lack sufficient support the “cost on the public purse down the line is a lot greater”, and described the plans as “a classic example of invest to save”.