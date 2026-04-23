UK-wide network news coverage of May’s elections ‘has largely lacked depth’

Martin Shipton

UK‑wide television news has so far devoted relatively limited coverage to May’s elections in Wales, Scotland and England, new analysis from Cardiff University shows.

The study, from academics at the School of Journalism, Media and Culture, also showed that when devolved elections in Scotland and Wales have featured, independence and constitutional questions have dominated reporting, often overshadowing other policy areas.

Researchers analysed three flagship UK network news bulletins – BBC News at Ten, ITV News at Ten and Channel 4 News (at 7pm), tracking how often and in what ways the elections appeared between 2 March and 20 April 2026.

Lead researcher Dr Maxwell Modell said: “Our findings reveal UK‑wide television news has so far given relatively limited attention to May’s elections. But when the devolved elections in Scotland and Wales have been covered, independence is the dominant frame.”

Across all broadcasters, the analysis finds that coverage of the three elections has been sporadic and uneven, with relatively few substantial items broadcast so far.

Channel 4 News is the exception: it has provided the most consistent and in‑depth coverage of all elections across the UK.

By contrast, BBC News at Ten has largely featured short items, typically lasting around 30 seconds, which mainly announced the launch of party campaigns or manifestos and highlighted headline pledges.

ITV News at Ten has devoted very little attention to the elections to date, with just two items broadcast.

While coverage has been limited overall, the study shows that when the Scottish and Welsh elections do appear on network news, independence and devolution has been one of the prominent issues. In fact, independence featured in more than half of all substantial items about the devolved elections.

The Welsh Conservatives and Reform UK both launched their Senedd election manifestos early, but these events received no coverage on UK‑wide television news. This may reflect the fact that they took place before tighter election impartiality rules came into effect.

BBC editorial guidelines state that, as a minimum, network news should cover the launch of major parties’ manifestos from March 30 onwards.

Although it remains early in the campaign, the analysis suggests that Labour and the SNP have featured slightly more prominently than other parties to date, reflecting a modest incumbency effect.

All major parties have received multiple references across network bulletins, which is in line with the broadcasters’ election guidelines.

Policy scrutiny

Professor Stephen Cushion, who leads the project, said: “Covering a wider range of parties within limited airtime may be resulting in a reduction in the depth of policy scrutiny in network news reporting.”

He added: “Our research has identified how due impartiality is being interpreted in election reporting across the UK. All broadcasters want to be fair and balanced, but there is a degree to which they’re tick-boxing impartiality by representing all six major parties because of election rules. But if all parties feature in a single news item there is very limited or no journalistic scrutiny of what they’re claiming.

“Voters get that unchecked political messaging through letter boxes in leaflets and letters. But our audience research shows people want more robust scrutiny of what parties are claiming from impartial broadcasters.”