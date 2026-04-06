UK will stay out of offensive action against Iran, says minister

The UK will not engage in offensive operations against Iran, a Cabinet minister has reiterated following Donald Trump’s threat to bomb the country’s civilian infrastructure.

In an expletive-laden social media post on Sunday, the US president said American forces would attack Iranian power plants and bridges from Tuesday if Tehran did not reopen the vital shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz.

Mr Trump’s message sparked accusations that the president was threatening to commit war crimes.

Asked about his comments on Monday, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said it was up to Mr Trump to explain his choice of words and his approach to the conflict.

She said: “It is not language or an approach that this Government would be taking.”

Ms Phillipson added: “Our approach as a UK Government, the approach that the Prime Minister Keir Starmer has set out, is that we are not getting involved in offensive action, we won’t be getting involved in offensive action.”

So far, the UK has limited its involvement in the Iran conflict to defensive action, with RAF jets flying sorties to protect Gulf allies against drone attacks.

Sir Keir Starmer has also given permission for the US to use British bases to launch strikes against Iranian missile sites threatening allies in the region, or shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran’s effective blockade of the strait has become a major factor in the war, causing serious disruption to oil supplies and threatening to destabilise the global economy.

Mr Trump has previously demanded other countries send ships to reopen the strait.

But while the UK is leading on plans for a deployment to secure the shipping lane, operations are unlikely to take place before a ceasefire, given the high risk posed to vessels by Iranian forces in the area.