Ukraine talks ‘moving in positive direction’ in allied meeting, PM says

Sir Keir Starmer has said talks on a potential ceasefire in Ukraine were “moving in a positive direction” as he spoke to leaders of the war-torn nation’s allies.

The Prime Minister led a call with leaders of the so-called coalition of the willing on Tuesday after talks between Ukraine and the US in Geneva over the weekend appeared to bear fruit for a path to peace.

Addressing a virtual meeting of the coalition from the Cabinet room in 10 Downing Street, Sir Keir said of the latest talks: “Progress was made and I welcome some of the developments that have now come forward.

“It was a chance to ensure that the draft plan fully reflects Ukraine’s interests and lays the ground for a lasting peace.”

He added that Ukraine had “proposed some constructive changes”, supported by European national security advisers.

The Prime Minister said: “I do think we are moving in a positive direction and indications today that in large part the majority of the text, Volodymyr (Zelensky) is indicating, can be accepted.”

He also urged leaders of the “coalition of the willing” to “firm up” their commitments to a potential peacekeeping operation in Ukraine.

The “multinational force Ukraine” – the coalition’s joint peacekeeping initiative – will play “a vital part” in guaranteeing the country’s security in future, Sir Keir added.

He went on: “And we will also pick up next steps with the US military on their own planning.

“And we must come back to this with a strong political guarantee to show Russia we’re serious about responding to any violation.”

Adding that the UK would deliver more air defence missiles to Ukraine in the coming weeks, Sir Keir also called for a “full embargo of Russian energy” to keep up the pressure on Moscow, saying recent measures had already had an impact.

Also listening to the call from Downing Street were Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Defence Secretary John Healey and Chief of the Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton.

Speaking from Paris, Emmanuel Macron meanwhile told the call that efforts to draw the conflict to an end are now at a “crucial juncture”.

The French president added: “Negotiations are getting a new impetus, and we should seize this momentum not because there is reason for alarm – Ukraine is solid, Russia is slow, and Europe is steadfast – but because there is finally a chance to make real progress toward a good peace.”

Ukraine needs “a set of very robust security guarantees, and not paper guarantees” he also said, as previous promises were “shattered by successive Russian aggressions”.